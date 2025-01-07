Bills Central

Will Amari Cooper suit up for Bills' playoff game? Sean McDermott shares latest update

Receiver was an excused absence for family reasons from Sunday's loss to New England.

Chris Pugh

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's unclear if Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper will be available to play in next Sunday's playoff game against the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Sean McDermott said Cooper, who was excused from Sunday's season-ending 23-16 loss against New England due to a personal family member, hasn't returned to the team.

“I hope so," McDermott said Monday when answering a question about Cooper's status. "At this point, we are taking it one day at a time."

Cooper was traded to the Bills from Cleveland on Oct. 15. He has 20 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight games for Buffalo.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper is interviewed after a game against the Tennessee Titans.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper is interviewed after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Chris Pugh
CHRIS PUGH

Chris is an experienced digital content producer with prior roles in journalism and corporate communications. He has worked as a sports and news writer and editor at McClatchy, Tribune and Gannett. Chris is based in Columbus, Ohio.