Will Amari Cooper suit up for Bills' playoff game? Sean McDermott shares latest update
Receiver was an excused absence for family reasons from Sunday's loss to New England.
It's unclear if Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper will be available to play in next Sunday's playoff game against the Denver Broncos.
Head coach Sean McDermott said Cooper, who was excused from Sunday's season-ending 23-16 loss against New England due to a personal family member, hasn't returned to the team.
“I hope so," McDermott said Monday when answering a question about Cooper's status. "At this point, we are taking it one day at a time."
Cooper was traded to the Bills from Cleveland on Oct. 15. He has 20 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight games for Buffalo.
