Since mandatory minicamp ended, we've examined three Denver Broncos who are eligible for new contracts for the first time in their careers. Wide receiver and returner Marvin Mims Jr. and cornerbacks Ja'Quan McMillan and Riley Moss are all players who should get multi-year deals for a significant amount of money.

But the Broncos also have a few other players eligible for contracts for the first time, though, in their specific cases, it remains to be seen whether they will get significant deals.

In some cases, the player still has something to prove in terms of what he actually brings to the table, while in others, the player has proven himself a good depth player or special teams contributor, but hasn't shown he can be a starter.

Let's examine the four players in question and see what their futures might hold when it comes to a new contract.

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike (96) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uwazurike was a fourth-round pick in 2022 and would have been eligible for free agency earlier this year, but he missed the 2023 season after receiving a one-year suspension for violating the NFL's policy on gambling and sports betting.

While Uwazurike missed out on a year's salary, the Broncos retained his rights for an additional season, so he remains under contract through 2026. He remained a depth player in 2024, but saw increased snaps in 2025.

This season, Uwazurike is one of the players in the mix to replace John Franklin-Myers , who left in free agency. If Uwazurike is named a starter or logs a significant number of snaps, he could garner a multi-year deal, though not one that puts him in the top half of NFL interior defender salaries.

Whether that contract comes with the Broncos or not is another question. But if Uwazurike wants to secure more than a one-year deal, this is the season to do it.

Drew Sanders | LB

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (left) gets sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders (41). | Steve Nurenberg / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire.

Sanders, a 2023 third-round pick, showed some promise as a rookie but played just four games in 2024, missing the bulk of the season with a torn Achilles tendon. He never took a snap in 2025 after he i njured a tendon in his foot during training camp.

At this point, Sanders is on the roster bubble, but despite being moved to outside linebacker , the chance remains for him to show he should make the roster at least as a depth player. If he does make the 53-man roster and doesn't miss too much time, he could make a case for a one-year deal.

However, a one-year deal is pretty much his ceiling, though it would allow Sanders a chance to prove himself again in 2027. But to get a chance at one that would pay him more than the veteran minimum, he has to demonstrate he can make the 53-man roster and then play a significant number of snaps.

JL Skinner | S

Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) breaks up a pass to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) in the final minute at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinner, a 2023 sixth-round pick, has mostly played special teams for the Broncos, though he's been a significant contributor in that aspect. He played 79% of those snaps in 2024, then 63% in 2025.

Skinner will have some competition for a spot on the depth chart after the Broncos signed Tycen Anderson in free agency and selected Miles Scott in the seventh round of the 2026 draft. However, Skinner has shown his value on special teams, so it's not a given that he won't make the 53-man roster.

If Skinner does make the 53-man roster and continues to demonstrate his worthiness on special teams, it might be enough to get a two-year deal, though it wouldn't be for a significant sum. If not, Skinner still might be kept for the practice squad, and that could be enough for him to stay on a one-year deal in 2027.

Alex Forsyth | C

Denver Broncos center Alex Forsyth (54) during the game Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forsyth, a 2023 seventh-round pick, has started six games for the Broncos, but Luke Wattenberg has clinched the starting job at center. While Forsyth has proven to be a good depth player, that's all he is at this point.

With Forsyth, the question isn't about what type of deal he'll get, as he'll likely get a one-year deal in 2027. The question is more about whether or not he gets that deal with the Broncos.

At one point, I believed Forsyth might look for a chance to start and, thus, take a deal with another team in 2027. But given the Broncos have shown their willingness to keep depth players they like, it's worth asking whether Forsyth would prefer to stay with Denver.

The Takeaway

None of these players are going to be in line for a significant deal, but there's a possibility that one of them gets a multi-year deal, depending on his play in 2026. What remains a question is whether or not they get that deal with the Broncos.

As we saw this past offseason, the Broncos were more willing to retain their own than to sign outside free agents. Thus, while none of the four are clear priorities to keep, if things work out for them in 2026, each has the chance to be retained in 2027 on a low-cost deal.

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