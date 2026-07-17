What Comparable Deals Say About Marvin Mims Jr.'s Market Value

Denver Broncos cornerbacks Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillan are two notable players eligible for new contracts for the first time, but they aren't the only ones drawing attention. The same can be said for wide receiver and return man Marvin Mims Jr.

The Broncos' 2023 second-round pick has established himself as one of the top punt and kick returners in the NFL. He's been named to the Pro Bowl twice, was a second-team All-Pro as a rookie, and a first-team All-Pro in his second year for his performance in the return game.

While Mims has made an impact on special teams, his involvement on offense has been somewhat limited. He played 38% of the offensive snaps as a rookie, then played just 27% in his second year, before getting more snaps last season with 37%.

The question, though, is what Mims is worth in a new contract. And there are at least a couple of other players Mims might be compared to — who recently received new deals.

Let's examine those players and see how Mims compares, then look at what he might actually get in a new contract.

Comparable Receivers

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks: Perhaps the most notable receiver to whom Mims might draw comparisons, the Seahawks acquired Shaheed in a midseason trade with the New Orleans Saints last year, then re-signed him during the offseason.

Shaheed got $51 million over three years, with $23 million fully guaranteed. As a member of the Saints, he was twice named to the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2023 as a returner.

It's worth noting that Shaheed saw a lot of offensive snaps in his time with the Saints — he played 42% in 2022, 58% in 2023, 76% in 2024, and 74% in 2025 before his trade to the Seahawks. With Seattle, he played 48% of offensive snaps.

However, the Seahawks might view Shaheed as their No. 2 receiver, particularly after Cooper Kupp wasn't that productive in 2025. That, in turn, may have influenced Seattle's thinking in offering that deal.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers: A second-round pick in 2023, Reed saw a lot of time on offense in his first two seasons. He played 56% of the offensive snaps in 2023 and 63% in 2024, but in 2025, he played in just seven games and took 42% of the offensive snaps.

Reed has also been utilized in the return game, though he hasn't been an explosive player in that aspect. Unlike Mims and Shaheed, Reed has never been named to the Pro Bowl or to the All-Pro team.

However, the Packers still saw something in Reed and gave him a three-year extension for $50.25 million, with $20 million fully guaranteed. It would indicate the Packers see Reed as an important part of the offense, even after he missed time in 2025 with injuries.

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: A 2022 fifth-round pick, Shakir was extended in 2025. He's seen a lot of playing time on offense, but while he's been used in the return game, it hasn't been as often as with Mims, Shaheed, or Reed.

Shakir played 29% of the offensive snaps as a rookie, but in ensuing seasons, that increased to 52% in 2023, 61% in 2024, and 60% in 2025. He has not earned a Pro Bowl berth or All-Pro honor in his career.

The Bills gave Shakir a four-year, $53 million contract with $18.1 million fully guaranteed. The contract might be described as one given to a low-end No. 2 or high-end No. 3 receiver, but still a deal that showed the Bills valued his role on the team.

The Takeaway

A clear point in Mims's favor is that he has multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro awards, but a point against him is that he hasn't seen that much involvement in the offense. He has shown he can be productive on offense, but his snap percentage doesn't compare to the other receivers mentioned.

That doesn't mean that Mims has to take a cheap contract. He has already earned a proven performance escalator that increased his 2026 base salary to $5.767 million and is in a position to seek a significant raise in a new deal.

Mims should have no difficulty exceeding what Shakir got in his deal, given his value in the return game. Exceeding or even matching Shaheed or Reed is another question, as those receivers have been more involved on offense and are likely viewed by their current teams as No. 2 receivers.

But there are two ways that a contract for Mims could allow him to get something that recognizes his contributions without the Broncos having to sign him to a deal that matches or exceeds that of Shaheed or Reed.

The first way would be to offer a base deal that includes incentives tied to Pro Bowl berths, All-Pro selections, and percentage of offensive snaps played. An example might be a three-year, $45 million deal with incentives that could push the total to $51 million, which would give Mims a chance to match what Shaheed gets in average-per-year salary.

The second way is for Mims to do so with full guarantees, while not beating out Shaheed and Reed in APY salary. Let's say, in my contract proposal above, Mims gets $26 million in fully guaranteed money. That would beat both Shaheed and Reed and would be a win for Mims.

Mims might not get extended before the season, though, as the Broncos may want to see what happens with his role on offense this year. They may also want to see how he holds up in the return game after he missed out on the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro nod last season.

If Mims shows he can take a bigger role in the offense, or that he's on his way to more accolades, that could prompt the Broncos to get a deal done during the season, just as they did with kicker Wil Lutz , center Luke Wattenberg , and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach last season.

There's always the chance that the Broncos extend Mims before the season, though. Time will tell whether and when an extension happens, but if the Broncos want to keep him, it should be possible.

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