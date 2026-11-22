The Denver Broncos emerge from their bye with a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders , their most hated division rival.

Since Bo Nix came to town, the Broncos haven't lost to the Raiders, winning their last four matchups, but that success came on the heels of an eight-game losing streak against their bitter AFC West foe. Over the years, the Broncos have developed a bad habit of playing poorly against the Raiders, despite often being the better team on paper.

The Broncos are a better team than the Raiders this year, but that's on paper. The Broncos have to go out and prove it on the field.

Denver has a few players flying under the radar that Vegas might not be focusing in on. This time around, the Broncos may want to rely on these sleepers to catch the Raiders off guard and secure the win.

A win over the Raiders would give the Broncos a 3-1 record against AFC West opponents this year, and put them back in the division lead, so this is an important game. Let's examine each sleeper who could play a bigger role than perhaps the Raiders are expecting.

Pat Bryant | WR

Pat Bryant runs after the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' defense has many holes , and Bryant is in a prime position to exploit them. His impact can come not only as a receiver but also as a blocker, where he will have to do significantly better than he did in Carolina before the bye.

Denver has a chance to deploy Bryant as a mismatch weapon, so while he may be a sleeper, he could make a big impact.

Evan Engram | TE

Evan Engram catches a pass against the Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a lot of hype when the Raiders signed Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, but the Raiders have allowed the fifth-most targets, third-most receptions, 13th-most yards, and third-most touchdowns to tight ends this season.

That's not all on the linebackers, but they, Walker in particular, have played a large part in the Raiders' issues against tight ends, which opens the door for Engram to have a big game.

Riley Moss | CB

Riley Moss breaks up a pass against the Raiders. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Raiders don't have a lot of talent at wide receiver, which forces them to be creative in their passing game. Moss, fresh off signing a four-year, $67 million extension , should find himself against Jalen Nailor more often than not, even if it means Vance Joseph having his corners blanket a certain receiver.

That should be beneficial to Denver, but it would require Moss to hold up in coverage.

Ja’Quan McMillian | CB

Ja'Quan McMillian makes a tackle. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' biggest wide receiver threat is Tre Tucker, who has a skill set the Broncos aren't the best equipped to handle. That said, McMillian (with safety help) would be the Broncos' best bet at limiting Tucker.

Tucker is averaging almost 16 yards per reception, but lines up on the boundary nearly 73% of the time, which could force McMillian to cover someone else unless Joseph decides to have his corners follow certain receivers, and this is one of the rare games where that should be the case.

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R

Marvin Mims Jr. turns on the jets against the Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given how Denver has played against the Raiders over the past few years, field position is going to be vital. Remember, last year's Raiders game at Mile High was a rock fight that the Broncos barely survived (10-7).

Field position could come at a premium, which puts pressure on Mims. He's yet to break out with a big game as a receiver or a returner this season, which isn't great, given that he wants an extension . He has had some good returns, but Denver's best returns have come from others, like Kolbe Katsis and Sean Fresch Jr., so Denver needs Mims to find the consistency as a returner that made him a two-time All-Pro.

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