Broncos Could Get Creative With These 5 QB Draft Targets

The Denver Broncos don’t necessarily need a quarterback, but the position is so valuable that teams should always consider one in each draft and bring one in.

It doesn’t have to be early, but it could be later in the draft with a seventh-round pick and try to get a significant return on investment, especially given how we have seen Sean Payton-coached quarterbacks be coveted in recent years.

With Bo Nix as the starter, Denver doesn’t have to draft one early, but Jarrett Stidham is in the final year of his deal and purportedly has a trade market , while Sam Ehlinger turned down other opportunities to stay with Payton.

So, the Broncos should be looking to the draft to get someone to develop in case they lose Stidham either because his contract is up after this year, or because a trade offer comes in that they can't refuse, and/or whatever happens with Ehlinger over the next 11 months.

This isn’t a great quarterback class , but today, I'm highlighting five intriguing prospects with condensed scouting reports in our annual Finding Broncos draft series.

We'll weigh the pros and cons and assess each prospect's fit.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) looks to pass the ball against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Pros

Taylen Green is one of the most athletic quarterbacks ever to enter the NFL, and he has a live arm that can make all the necessary throws needed at the NFL level. He can work off script and offers the offensive coaching staff the potential for creativity with his athleticism and running ability.

Green is so talented as a runner; he can provide a spark for the offense with his legs or carry the offense with his legs when the passing game isn’t going.

Green has a high release point, which can help limit batted passes, and he can do well in layering throws. The arm strength is there, and he can put plenty of velocity on the ball through tight windows. When he is in a rhythm as a passer and able to mix his legs in, he's nearly unstoppable as a player.

Cons

Despite his rushing chops, Green isn’t great as a passer outside the pocket. If he can improve his accuracy when outside the pocket, he could be a dangerous player in a heavy rollout scheme.

That may be needed, as Green can struggle with his reads, both pre- and post-snap, and could benefit from having the field cut in half due to rollouts.

When working in the pocket, Green is a backward drifter, which makes sacks even more dangerous, as they go from three or five-yard losses to loss of eight-plus yards. His accuracy is all over the place, and it starts with his base and footwork being off from start to finish. He has a bad habit of staring down his targets and struggles to look defenders off or keep the passing concept from being read.

Fit With the Broncos

Will Green consider playing a different position? He could make it as a quarterback, but there's a better chance he could thrive as a receiver or running back.

Payton has had success with a versatile quarterback doing multiple things, like Taysom Hill, and Green could be an even different type of player.

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) in action during the second half against the Houston Cougars at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Pros

Robertson is an interesting quarterback who is a better athlete than he gets credit for and plays with a physical mentality. When he uses his legs, he looks to finish runs and pick up extra yards by breaking through potential tacklers.

Robertson has the height, weight, speed, and build to be a unique player on offense, and with extra bulk, he could face a potential position change.

Robertson has good poise in the pocket and works well from it. There is great trust in his protection, and he doesn’t bail on pockets early.

Robertson looks to get the ball to his playmakers with a chance for them to make something happen after, and he shows a good understanding of zone coverages and the ability to find the soft spot.

Cons

The overall accuracy is an issue, aside from the shallow cone in front of him, and he lacks the velocity to drive throws to the outside or to throw tight windows. His accuracy issues show up downfield as a well, and can be limited to working under 15 yards. Robertson is also a line drive thrower, which can make it difficult to drop in layered throws.

Touch is another issue, even with velocity issues; Robertson will try to muscle it in when touch is needed. He needs to find that balance and understand touch. He also has the bad habit of staring down his first target off the snap, and his drop-back footwork has to be cleaned up.

Fit With the Broncos

Robertson is yet another quarterback prospect who may have a brighter future as something other than that at the NFL level. If he can add some mass to his frame, his best position may be tight end or a Taysom Hill-like role.

There are a lot of concerns about Robertson's quarterbacking, and many other prospects raise that possibility.

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Pros

Klubnik's 2024 tape showed a lot of NFL promise, and many may be willing to bet on getting him back to that form and building on it. His throwing motion is clean and technically sound, with a quick, fluid, and smooth release. He can work as a field general quarterback in a scheme that relies on timing and rhythm passes and builds off that.

When attacking deep, Klubnik has enough accuracy to drop-pass in the bucket, keeping him a threat downfield. His receiver corps at Clemson didn’t do him any favors with drops and other issues, and ended up essentially limiting him to being a one-target quarterback in 2025.

Cons

There are many concerns about how much Klubnik regressed from 2024 to 2025, given what he did on tape. Mechanically and technically, he took a step back, leading to issues with passing the ball.

Also, despite being a solid athlete, Klubnik really struggles to remain a passer when he is forced to get on the move. He has many bad habits that need to be corrected.

Klubnik tends to rush his process and tries to force throws into windows he has no business testing. He also panics under pressure and will miss some easy throws. The vision and eyes are nowhere near NFL level, and will keep him very limited in scheme.

Fit With the Broncos

Klubnik is a solid athlete, but his best passing scheme doesn’t match what the Broncos do. They could view him as a potential versatile option on offense, but is he that kind of athlete?

National quarterback Cole Payton (9) of North Dakota State throws the ball during the second half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Pros

Payton has a great build and frame, and he plays a very physical style. He actually seems to thrive on physicality, and it amps him up and drives him to play harder.

The athleticism is great for being a back or tight end, and it can be used as a Wildcat-type quarterback. While there are some accuracy issues, Payton doesn’t show them nearly as consistently when attacking farther downfield.

Being left-handed, Payton naturally rolls out to the right and has good technique when doing so, directing traffic, being a threat as a runner to draw coverage, and placing throws downfield. He has the makings of being a versatile weapon on offense, who can make an impact as a passer, runner, and even receiver.

Cons

Payton's passing technique and mechanics are a complete mess. He is also a left-handed quarterback, which can work, but the ball spins differently and can be difficult for receivers to adjust to.

There isn’t exactly a scheme fit for Payton in the NFL, as he will need the offense to be completely built around what he can and can't do, and there isn’t one like that in the NFL right now.

Payton's arm isn't NFL-caliber, and there is no consistency to his accuracy. His base is too wide, and his accuracy suffers.

There will need to be a completely reworked throwing motion. Payton doesn’t have much experience against high-level talent and is a project for the duration of his rookie contract if he is focused on being a quarterback.

Fit With the Broncos

If Sean Payton wants his next Taysom Hill, there may not be a better option than Cole Payton. There are too many issues at quarterback, but Payton's athleticism can work in a versatile role like Sean Payton used Hill in New Orleans.

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Pros

Altmyer is the type of leader you want from the quarterback, both on and off the field. There is no question he has the experience, and has put in plenty of work as a quarterback running NFL concepts. He plays with good timing, looks to get into a rhythm early, and gets back into it whenever he gets out of a rhythm, throwing easy passes and catching.

Altmyer's eyes can be hard to read, as he doesn’t stare down receivers and can look off defenders to help create a window for his throw. There is enough athleticism to use his legs when needed, and he keeps his eyes downfield and does well with subtle communication keys to direct targets when scrambling outside of the pocket.

Cons

The arm isn’t an NFL arm, and the lack of strength shows up with the depth of throws and the tight windows. Altmyer won’t fit many passes through tight windows, and he has to have that opening to make the throw.

There is also a low release point, which creates issues at the line of scrimmage. Altmyer's technique is undisciplined, especially the footwork, and as an accurate passer, accuracy is a bigger concern than you want to see.

Fit With the Broncos

Altmyer is a brainy quarterback who projects as a backup at best, capable of serving as an extra set of eyes on the sideline and in the film room. He could compete for a backup job in Denver, but he is probably looking at becoming a coach, if that's something he is interested in, within 5-10 years.

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