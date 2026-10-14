Broncos Week 6 Injury Report: Final Decisions on Surtain, Hufanga

The Denver Broncos will officially be without star safety Talanoa Hufanga for Thursday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Releasing their final Week 6 injury report, the Broncos ruled out Hufanga with the ankle injury he picked up in last week's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers — an injury that's expected to sideline him for the next few games.

Hufanga was marked as "DNP" (Did Not Practice) on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, making it evident that Denver was bracing for his absence.

The Broncos also ruled out perennial All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II with his own ankle injury sustained in Week 4. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported "there is hope" Surtain can return for next week's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fellow cornerback Riley Moss was listed as questionable after getting in three straight limited practices. Moss missed Week 5 with a ribs issue.

Jahdae Barron and/or Kris Abrams-Draine are the next men up on the depth chart if Moss joins Surtain on the inactive list.

“I would say this, it’s time," head coach Sean Payton said Monday regarding the challenges of preparing on a short week. "There are two things, time and then the second thing is proper recovery from the last game. For each player, getting their body ready for a short work week, so that the time and the recovery—those are the two things that hit me right away with that question.”

Elsewhere on the injury report, safety Brandon Jones (foot), left guard Ben Powers (biceps), and defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones (shoulder) were all full practice participants and given no game designations; they will play versus Seattle.

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JSN Good to Go for 'Hawks

Unfortunately for the Broncos, the Seahawks gave the all-clear to the NFL's current receiving leader, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who emerged from Week 5 with a minor ankle injury. Smith-Njigba was limited on Monday and Tuesday before being upgraded to full on Wednesday.

“You feel great football I.Q, and then you put that with great talent and hips," Payton said of Smith-Njigba on Tuesday. "He can really transition, and then he’s a really good YAC player. So he’s catching it cleanly with his feet on the ground. All of the above.”

The Seahawks did rule out three of their own: running back Zach Charbonnet and linebackers Chazz Surratt and Drake Thomas. Every other player on their roster is expected to be available for Thursday Night Football.

Seahawks at Broncos Week 6 injury report: pic.twitter.com/Olaip4EZVg — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 14, 2026

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