Broncos Waive/Injured LB Levelle Bailey: Where They Go From Here

In a corresponding roster move after signing Taylor Rapp, the Denver Broncos have waived inside linebacker Levelle Bailey, who's expected to revert to season-ending injured reserve, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Thursday.

Bailey suffered a broken leg in last week's preseason-opening victory over the Atlanta Falcons, necessitating corrective surgery and an indefinite stint on the injured list while he recuperates.

Earlier this week, Broncos head coach Sean Payton deferred on whether Bailey would return this season, stating, “[It’s] too early to say. I think that’d be tough to answer right now.”

Undrafted in 2024, Bailey cracked Denver's 53-man roster as a rookie following an impressive preseason. He was placed on the practice squad in 2025 before eventually being elevated. He's logged five combined tackles across 13 appearances.

Bailey was among several young linebackers battling for a spot on the 2026 roster, fighting to hold off second-year pro and fellow former UDFA Karene Reid as well as rookies Red Murdock and Taurean York — all of whom competed against the Falcons.

"Second year in the program, [he] took that next step, playing Mike linebacker and got stronger, did everything in the offseason that we asked," Payton said of Bailey and Reid in 2025. "We feel like he’s going to be a good player. We’re high on both these players, and so we’re lucky to have them both.”

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Levelle Bailey (56) returns a interception for six points in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

What Happens Next

Bailey's confirmed absence will mean additional reps funneled to the aforementioned trio of Reid, Murdock, and York while Denver assesses the depth chart behind locked-in starting ILBs Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

Those snaps will go into effect beginning Friday when the Broncos host the Green Bay Packers for their second exhibition affair. Murdock, in particular, will be under the spotlight after the seventh-round pick led the club in total tackles (8) and solo stops (4) versus Atlanta.

As Payton has intimated, the evaluation will remain ongoing through the remainder of the summer.

“They got good snaps, valuable snaps, both on defense… So it was good. It was good exposure for them, part of the process," he said of the linebacker group following Monday's training camp practice. "We did a lot of things we wanted to accomplish, so it was good to see those guys get the work.”

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