Why Broncos Could Get Sophomore Leap from P Jeremy Crawshaw

A second-year breakout could be afoot for Denver Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw.

Addressing reporters earlier this month, Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi explained Crawshaw's progression heading into his sophomore NFL campaign.

“Well, the old adage about Year 1 to Year 2," Rizzi said on June 11. "Listen, I think with a specialist, I think that from Year 1 to Year 2, the biggest thing is consistency, right? Think about the people that play golf here, just you're hitting that same ball all the time. We know what he's capable of. If you watched practice at all today, he had some really, really good punts. Just putting together a string of those and limiting the negative, limiting the bad punts. That's going to be the biggest thing from Year 1 to Year 2. But listen, I think he finished this season, especially in the postseason, probably he finished his season on a high note, had some really, really good big punts for us in the postseason, so we'll kind of hopefully pick up where we left off there.”

The 216th overall pick of the 2025 draft, Crawshaw made all 17 regular-season games for the Broncos as a rookie. He launched 75 punts for 3,573 yards, averaging 47.6 yards per boot — the best among all rookie punters. He also downed 30 punts inside the 20-yard line, tied for third in the league.

Crawshaw averaged 49.7 yards on 10 punts across Denver’s postseason run, including a pivotal 55-yard coffin-corner in overtime of the club's Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Florida product was voted to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

"Probably his [Crawshaw's] punt of the year. I don’t know what the net was. You guys do, 55 [yards], no return," head coach Sean Payton said after the Bills game. "We have to be aggressive because a field goal beats us, and we kind of know right where that line is. We zeroed them up twice."

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw (16) punts the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What This Might Mean

Crawshaw — for whom the Broncos were granted a roster exemption in April — proved during his maiden campaign in orange and blue that he was worthy of a draft selection. Few people, if anyone, are still pining for the days when Riley Dixon held the job.

In Year 2, Crawshaw could ascend from a worthy starter to a legitimate weapon on the third side of the ball, consistently flipping field position and proving advantageous to Denver's vaunted defense. Nobody is saying Pro Bowl. But nobody isn't saying Pro Bowl, either.

All the physical tools are there. The coaching staff believes in him. Now it's on Crawshaw to turn Rizzi's hypothetical into reality.

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