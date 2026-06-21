Payton Illustrates Why Broncos Re-Signed ILB Justin Strnad

It wasn't only the three-year contract length, it was also when they handed it out -- before 2026 NFL free agency had even begun -- that made apparent how valuable inside linebacker Justin Strnad is to the Denver Broncos organization.

And when explaining his ascendant career trajectory, head coach Sean Payton illustrated why the team was so quick to cut give Strnad his bag this offseason.

“It’s the essence of our league," Payton told reporters on June 11. "From a coaching perspective, never to set a label, maybe, on someone. Like, you’re always looking to see what he can do. What’s the ceiling? Our job is trying to get them to touch the ceiling if we can. Sometimes we have to condition ourselves to think outside the box too. He’s done that for us.”

A fifth-round pick in 2020, Strnad steadily rose from an exclusive special-teamer to a high-end backup defender to, as recently as last season, a steady spot-starter. He's combined for 131 tackles (71 solo), 12 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, six pass deflections, and one interception over 33 appearances (16 starts) since 2024.

Now averaging $6 million annually on his new deal -- a substantial bump in pay for the soon-to-be-30-year-old -- Strnad was rewarded not only for what he's already done with the Broncos, but what they're counting on him to do going forward.

Which is to function as the younger, more athletic counterpart to fellow ILB Alex Singleton, whom Denver also re-signed in March.

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Strnad's Spot Should Be Unchallenged

Be that as it may that Denver drafted ILB Red Murdock this offseason and also brought in undrafted linebacker Taurean York. This, in addition to returning ILBs Karene Reid and Levelle Bailey still hanging around the 90-man roster.

However, the Broncos are priding themselves on fielding an almost identical squad as the one that came a Bo Bix injury away from making (or winning) the Super Bowl. Strnad was always the player-in-waiting after now-former ILB Dre Greenlaw, who was released this offseason, and his unquestioned, full-time starting opportunity has finally arrived.

“I think the challenge is human nature. I told the guys the very first day that we're not chasing what we've done in the last two years, but we're chasing the process that got us there," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told reporters on June 11. "That's tough for players and coaches alike. The process is tough, and it takes a long time to be really good at something. Once the season is over, what you did last year doesn't matter and that feels like a waste. Starting over is the key. Finding ways to get better. It was pretty good last year and the year before, but we have to find ways to get better [like] taking the ball away and those things. Helping our team win that way is our goal. Starting over and chasing the process is our goal and being better than we were last year.”

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