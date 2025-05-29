Cleveland Browns May Have To Take Huge Gamble on This Wide Receiver in 2025
The Cleveland Browns have a wide receiver issue.
Outside of star wideout Jerry Jeudy, the struggling franchise has not been able to find a second weapon since the departure of Amari Cooper. Third year receiver Cedric Tillman has shown glimpses of potentially filling the void, but the project still remains incomplete. And while newcomer Diontae Johnson has proven to be a talented pass catcher, he is a huge question mark heading into 2025 due to his lack of playing time last season.
In addition to all the unknowns with Cleveland's receivers, general manager Andrew Berry did not re-sign Elijah Moore this offseason, which means the slot position is up for grabs. Jeudy will play his fair share in the slot next season, however, there will be plenty of opportunities for the Browns 2024 fifth-round pick Jamari Thrash.
After posting a solid final season with the Louisville Cardinals in 2023, Thrash stood out enough on film to warrant a late-round from Berry and the Browns. His yards-after-catch ability was his calling card in college, which made him an intriguing selection for head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense. But fans did not see much of Thrash in 2024, as he recorded just three receptions for 22 yards on seven targets.
Now that Moore is out, this is a prime opportunity for Thrash to step up for Cleveland. According to Browns' beat reporter Zac Jackson, Thrash was the first receiver in the slot during Wednesday's OTAs.
"Jamari Thrash, a 2024 fifth-round pick, was first up as the slot receiver," wrote Jackson. "Newly acquired veteran DeAndre Carter also took slot snaps."
Obviously, this could be a situation where the coaching staff wants to give more reps to a young receiver. But it should be noteworthy that the young talent is getting early reps in OTAs, especially ahead of an experienced player like DeAndre Carter.
If Thrash is able to take the next step in his career and earn the trust of the coaching staff, the Browns could be looking at their new slot receiver for the foreseeable future. The 24-year-old has a perfect combination of speed and agility to gain extra yardage, making him an ideal fit for the offense in both the short and long game.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Has Already Made Big Change
MORE: Browns' Joe Flacco Shares Hilarious Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders Quote
MORE: Cleveland Browns Fans in a Frenzy After Latest Myles Garrett Update
MORE: Cleveland Browns Predicted to Land QB Compared to Josh Allen
MORE: Deion Sanders Shredded for 'Hurting' Browns QB Shedeur Sanders