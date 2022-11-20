Final Injury Report: Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills
Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will both be impacted by the injury bug in today's matchup. Each team will have some players that won't be able to suit up for today's game.
For Cleveland, cornerback Greg Newsome II is out at a bad time. The second-year cornerback suffered a concussion late in the week when he collided with a teammate. It is unfortunate news when you look at the offense the Browns will be going up against today.
Earlier in the week, Buffalo ruled out three starters on their defense. Cornerback Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau will all sit this one out.
Today's inactive lists are below.
Cleveland Browns:
QB Kellen Mond
CB Greg Newsome II
RB Demetric Felton Jr.
S D'Anthony Bell
DE Isaiah Thomas
G Drew Forbes
DT Perrion Winfrey
Buffalo Bills:
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website
Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
