Browns Receive Major New Update Regarding Quinshon Judkins
With the Cleveland Browns' 2025 training camp kicking off on Friday, the struggling franchise will be missing a key playmaker ahead of day one.
Browns' insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that running back Quinshon Judkins will not report to training camp with the rest of the rookies on Friday, as he will focus on his legal issues right now.
Earlier this month, the 2025 second-round pick, was arrested after an incident that took place in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Jul. 7. And with the rest of the Browns' rookies reporting to their first day of training camp, Judkins will not be part of the mix.
The former Ohio State standout is coming off a tremendous season with the Buckeyes, as he finished his final collegiate season with 1,060 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. This includes an impressive performance in the team's National Championship victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, in which Judkins ended the contest with 100 rushing yards on 11 carries and three total touchdowns.
Judkins is also one of many second-round rookies in the 2025 NFL Draft that still remain unsigned, as 28 of the 32 players have yet to sign with their respective teams. However, Cleveland's other second-round pick Carson Schwesinger was one of the first rookies in the group to sign his contract with the organization.
