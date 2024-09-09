Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson Put On Notice After Dallas Cowboys Loss
It was a miserable Sunday afternoon all around for the Cleveland Browns in their 33-17 season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but perhaps no one had a worse day than Deshaun Watson.
With a whole lot to prove entering the 2024 NFL campaign, Watson laid an egg in his debut, going just 24-for-45 with 169 yards, a touchdown and a couple of interceptions. He was also sacked six times and posted an abysmal 51.1 passer rating.
Watson is under fire after his brutal performance, and Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team is already wondering if the Browns could make a change.
"The Browns were dismantled at home by the Cowboys in a game that was never competitive. Unless things turn around quickly, there's a good chance that the Browns could bench Watson soon," Mosher wrote.
Mosher's opinion comes on the heels of an NFL insider shutting down the notion of Cleveland benching Watson, but other variables are obviously involved here.
If Watson plays so poorly that the Browns have no chance of winning a game with him under center, then they may very well end up making a switch. After all, Cleveland did sign Jameis Winston in free agency, and Winston is entirely capable of starting. Just ask ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, who is already wondering if Winston could usurp Watson.
That being said, just because Winston is capable does not mean the Browns want him taking snaps. Winston is a backup for a reason, and Cleveland will only want to turn the reins over to the former No. 1 overall pick if things go completely haywire.
Perhaps the Browns' Week 1 loss to the Cowboys falls under that category, but due to Watson's gargantuan contract (which is fully guaranteed, mind you), the Browns will likely exercise a bit of patience going forward.
Cleveland will head on the road to battle the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.