Cleveland Browns Insider Makes Stunning Revelation About Shedeur Sanders
Rookie minicamps are well underway in the NFL, which gives Cleveland Browns' fans a first look at the franchises' rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.
Despite Gabriel being taken higher in the 2025 NFL Draft, Browns' beat writer Zac Jackson recently discussed how the two quarterbacks look against each other on an episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. According to Jackson, Sanders has looked better throughout the course of the rookie minicamps.
“In just throwing the ball, it’s not close — [it's] Shedeur Sanders,” Jackson said in regards to the battle between Gabriel and Sanders. “This is rookie minicamp. No pads, no full-speed competition, nobody coming to knock your head off. They go both pick up a ball and throw it; it’s no question.”
Gabriel, who was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, spent six years in college between UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon. He capped off his final collegiate season with 3,857 passing yards and 30 touchdowns while also completing 72.9 percent of his attempts in 2024. However, the select of Gabriel was quickly overshadowed when Berry took Sanders in round five.
While many believe Sanders has the upper hand through the rookie minicamp, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders will have to compete against two veteran quarterbacks in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Flacco, who led the Browns to the playoffs in 2023, clearly has an edge over the rest of the room due to his experience with head coach Kevin Stefanski. But Sanders' solid campaign in the earlier stages of the offseason will bode well for him heading into OTAs.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Next Move Should Be Painfully Obvious
MORE: Cleveland Browns GM Drops Update After Heartbreaking Injury News
MORE: Cleveland Browns Opponent, Date For 2025 London Game Revealed
MORE: Browns, Patriots Could Hook Up for Compelling WR Trade
MORE: Cleveland Browns Make Intriguing WR Move Following Rookie Minicamp