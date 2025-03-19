Browns Potential Draft Pick Teases Fans In Video With David Njoku
With more than a month until the NFL Draft, the rumors, reports, and speculation surrounding what the Cleveland Browns will do with the No. 2 overall pick are only going to ramp up.
A recent Instagram post from tight end David Njoku is adding plenty of fuel to the fire as well. In it, Njoku has his cell phone focused on a door as Miami quarterback Cam Ward comes walking in.
A brief exchange between the two shows Ward walking up to Njoku, and excitedly hyping up "Cleveland" a couple of times. Njoku gets a laugh out of Ward's comments before the video ends.
It's not a surprise that Ward and Njoku could cross paths like this during the offseason, especially considering they are both Miami Hurricanes and could be working out in similar places. With that in mind, it's unlikely the encounter serves as some revelation for where Ward will land in next month's draft.
That's not to say the Browns aren't interested in the gunslinger. All accounts are that general manager Andrew Berry and company are doing their due diligence on all of the quarterbacks in this class.
However, in recent weeks there has been a growing belief that Ward will be the No. 1 overall pick in some capacity. That may come in the form of Tennessee staying put and selecting Ward, or perhaps a team like the Browns trading up from No. 2 to choose him.
Either way, at a time of year when people like to read into everything, this Njoku-Ward encounter will most definitely get people talking about the possibilities of Ward coming to Cleveland. And from the sounds of it, he'd welcome that.
