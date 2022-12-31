NFLPA President JC Tretter Calls out NFL All-Pro Voter for Basing Vote on Vaccination Status
As of this year, the NFLPA will decide the All-Pro teams in the NFL. In a new setup that makes logical sense, members of the NFLPA will be voting on the best of the best in the NFL.
"For too long, we as NFL players have allowed everyone else to define the best of us. That ends now," said NFLPA President JC Tretter.
A brass of 50 people did vote on the All-Pro teams up to this point, the majority of those 50 were media members.
In a Twitter quote tweet, Tretter revealed that a voter didn't vote on a certain player due to their COVID-19 vaccination status. That accusation likely means a voter didn't vote a player for All-Pro due to them being not vaccinated.
Vaccination status shouldn't matter for an award that is meant for on-field production. It looks to be that the NFL got it right by changing the voting process.
Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.
Like Browns Digest on Facebook
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
Browns High on LB Reggie Ragland After Career Game
10 Potential Browns NFL Draft Targets to Watch in College Football Playoff
Jack Conklin's Contract Follows Trend of Previous Browns Extensions
Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season
3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make
3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make
The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career
Myles Garrett on Cleveland's Playoff Hopes Ending: It is Very... Disappointing
Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't
Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it
Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn
Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health
Browns Could Sweep Remaining Four Games
Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve
Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida
Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden
Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes
Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team