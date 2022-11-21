Timetable Placed on Browns Center Ethan Pocic's Injury, Good News on Jack Conklin

Cleveland Browns will have to play without their starting center for the next few weeks at least, as Ethan Pocic is going to miss some time with a knee injury.

Cleveland Browns starting center Ethan Pocic left yesterday's game against the Buffalo Bills early on with what was named a knee injury. According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Pocic is going to be out "weeks" with the injury.

Whether or not the Browns decide to place Pocic on the injured reserve will give a timetable for his return. If he goes on the injured reserve he will have to miss at least four weeks, if he doesn't then the Browns should have their center back after three games at the most.

This is a blow for the Browns, who have struggled with injuries on the right side of the offensive line. Stefanski said he expects Jack Conklin to be okay after leaving against the Bills. Pocic has played like one of the best centers in football for the majority of the year. There was no weakness there even after Nick Harris went down.

Now it will be Hjalte Froholdt likely to continue filling in for Pocic. Froholdt and Jacoby Brissett has a miss-exchange that resulted in a fumble, something that just can't happen. Cleveland will need to get Froholdt up to speed or look elsewhere.

