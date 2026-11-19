Luke Floriea shined for the Cleveland Browns this past preseason. The Mentor High School and Kent State product was a feel-good story, but ultimately didn't make the final roster or even the practice squad.

Yet he did make a name for himself, and the former undrafted NFL free agent just got drafted, albeit by a different professional football league. The good news for him is that he will once again suit up and play football in his home state of Ohio.

Luke Floriea drafted by Columbus UFL team

The United Football League draft began Wednesday with former Vanderbilt star Diego Pavia going No. 1 overall to the Columbus Aviators. He will now have Floriea as a top target after the former Browns receiver was taken by the Aviators in the ninth round at pick. No. 65 overall.

Luke Floriea has been selected with our 9th round pick ✈️ pic.twitter.com/gnzwH7F9wz — Columbus Aviators (@UFLAviators) November 19, 2026

The Aviators began play as a new UFL franchise in 2026 with Ted Ginn Jr. as the head coach. The team finished 3-7 and just made a big splash by taking Pavia with the No. 1 overall pick. That should certainly get some eyes on the team when the UFL season begins in March.

This is also a great opportunity for Floriea to put great play on tape and potentially parlay that into a full-time NFL opportunity. He did have a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks after getting cut by the Browns, but he did not show enough to earn a spot.

Floriea seemed to be right on the cusp of making the Browns roster before the season. The final receiver spot was ultimately won by Tylan Wallace, who had already spent time with Todd Monken in Baltimore.

The local receiver's breakout performance came in the final preseason game when he caught two touchdown passes from Dillon Gabriel. It was a dream come true for the Mentor native, just not enough to convince the front office to roster him.

Playing with Pavia as his quarterback should mean Floriea has a chance to shine in the national spotlight when the UFL season begins in a few months. The outspoken quarterback was the Heisman runner-up in 2025 and spent the summer with the Baltimore Ravens. He, too, will try to show off his abilities and aim to get back into the NFL.

That path is possible and was proven by current Browns kicker Andre Szmyt, who spent the 2024 season with the St. Louis Battlehawks.