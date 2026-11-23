Why the Browns Must Steer Clear of Recently Released 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
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The San Francisco 49ers have released Brandon Aiyuk, potentially giving the Cleveland Browns another opportunity to pursue the veteran receiver.
The veteran receiver has spent his entire career with the 49ers but hasn't played an NFL game since the 2024 season because of off-the-field issues and injuries. San Francisco officially released Aiyuk on Nov. 23, two weeks after the NFL reinstated him from the reserve/left squad list.
But even though he is now available, the Browns should not jump right into the mix to try to land him.
First-Round Talent
Aiyuk was selected by the 49ers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 25th overall pick. Aiyuk quickly lived up to his draft status, recording 748 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his rookie year. His best season as a pro came in 2023, when Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.
Following Aiyuk’s best season, a contract dispute the following offseason led San Francisco to explore potential trades.
Browns History
During the preseason of 2024, the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers began building the framework of a deal to send Aiyuk to Cleveland. The proposed deal would reportedly have sent Amari Cooper, a second-round pick, and a fifth-round pick to the 49ers. The 49ers entertained trade conversations for Aiyuk at the time due to a contract dispute, as Aiyuk’s rookie deal was near its end.
Aiyuk reportedly rejected the proposed move to Cleveland. He ultimately signed a four-year, $120 million extension with San Francisco, but his relationship with the organization later deteriorated.
Off -Field Issues
Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL in Week 7 of the 2024 season and has not played an NFL game since. San Francisco later voided $27 million in guarantees after he missed required rehabilitation sessions and team activities.
This situation then spiraled into Aiyuk publicly criticizing and taunting the 49ers. A video of him speeding past the 49ers' home, Levi’s Stadium, even led to him receiving an arrest warrant for an alleged misdemeanor exhibition of speed. The 49ers ultimately released him when his two-week roster exemption expired on Nov. 23.
Browns Should Steer Clear
Despite Cleveland’s past interest, they should steer clear of the once-star wide receiver. Aiyuk’s off-the-field issues could threaten what seems to be a bonded locker room with antics that do not contribute to wins. Furthermore, the Browns are deep at wide receiver.
Rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have been the backbone of the passing attack, and veteran Jerry Jeudy has settled into his third-option role well, coming up with multiple big catches. There is no reason to take snaps away from the three when they have been successful.
Pursuing a former first-round pick as a reclamation project would fit Andrew Berry’s track record, but it doesn’t make sense for Cleveland now. The Browns have depth at Aiyuk’s position and do not need baggage anymore in their locker room.
While Aiyuk’s past production is intriguing, it is not worth threatening the Browns’ playoff push.
Noah Olson is a Northeast Ohio native and lifelong Cleveland sports fan. He graduated from The College of Wooster with a major in Communications and has been sports writing since 2024. As a writer for BIGPLAY On SI, Noah brings a blend of local pride and an insider’s perspective, focusing on thoughtful analysis and storytelling rooted in Cleveland sports culture.Follow noaholsoncle