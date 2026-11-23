The San Francisco 49ers have released Brandon Aiyuk, potentially giving the Cleveland Browns another opportunity to pursue the veteran receiver.

ESPN sources: the 49ers are releasing WR Brandon Aiyuk today.



A first-round pick of San Francisco in 2020, Aiyuk now will move on and wants to resume his career elsewhere after not playing in an NFL game since October 2024. pic.twitter.com/5GB59FBEBt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2026

The veteran receiver has spent his entire career with the 49ers but hasn't played an NFL game since the 2024 season because of off-the-field issues and injuries. San Francisco officially released Aiyuk on Nov. 23, two weeks after the NFL reinstated him from the reserve/left squad list.

But even though he is now available, the Browns should not jump right into the mix to try to land him.

First-Round Talent

Aiyuk was selected by the 49ers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 25th overall pick. Aiyuk quickly lived up to his draft status, recording 748 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his rookie year. His best season as a pro came in 2023, when Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.

Brandon Aiyuk’s last healthy season:



- 75 Receptions

- 1,342 Yards

- 7 TD’s



This was in 2023, on just 105 targets Aiyuk put up 1,342 yards..



For context:



- Aiyuk’s 1,342 yards ranked 6th in the NFL

- Aiyuk’s 105 targets ranked 30th in the NFL



Brandon Aiyuk was just entering… pic.twitter.com/FTjQL9UtXo — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbott) November 7, 2026

Following Aiyuk’s best season, a contract dispute the following offseason led San Francisco to explore potential trades.

Browns History

During the preseason of 2024, the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers began building the framework of a deal to send Aiyuk to Cleveland. The proposed deal would reportedly have sent Amari Cooper, a second-round pick, and a fifth-round pick to the 49ers. The 49ers entertained trade conversations for Aiyuk at the time due to a contract dispute, as Aiyuk’s rookie deal was near its end.

Aiyuk reportedly rejected the proposed move to Cleveland. He ultimately signed a four-year, $120 million extension with San Francisco, but his relationship with the organization later deteriorated.

Off -Field Issues

Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL in Week 7 of the 2024 season and has not played an NFL game since. San Francisco later voided $27 million in guarantees after he missed required rehabilitation sessions and team activities.

This situation then spiraled into Aiyuk publicly criticizing and taunting the 49ers. A video of him speeding past the 49ers' home, Levi’s Stadium, even led to him receiving an arrest warrant for an alleged misdemeanor exhibition of speed. The 49ers ultimately released him when his two-week roster exemption expired on Nov. 23.

Brandon Aiyuk has been issued an arrest warrant for speeding and reckless driving next to Levi’s Stadium.

pic.twitter.com/4xUkV6LIaM — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) June 3, 2026

Browns Should Steer Clear

Despite Cleveland’s past interest, they should steer clear of the once-star wide receiver. Aiyuk’s off-the-field issues could threaten what seems to be a bonded locker room with antics that do not contribute to wins. Furthermore, the Browns are deep at wide receiver.

Rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have been the backbone of the passing attack, and veteran Jerry Jeudy has settled into his third-option role well, coming up with multiple big catches. There is no reason to take snaps away from the three when they have been successful.

Pursuing a former first-round pick as a reclamation project would fit Andrew Berry’s track record, but it doesn’t make sense for Cleveland now. The Browns have depth at Aiyuk’s position and do not need baggage anymore in their locker room.

While Aiyuk’s past production is intriguing, it is not worth threatening the Browns’ playoff push.