Bucs GM Jason Licht reacts to his new extension
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the more successful franchises in the NFL. Their latest moves now show they are keeping their franchise leadership together for many years to come.
The Buccaneers announced that general manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles have signed a multi-year extension to remain with the franchise for the future.
Tampa Bay's decision ensures continuity at the top of the organization, which has been very successful since he arrived. Licht reacted in a statement following the decision.
READ MORE: This Buccaneers rookie will have our attention during training camp
“I am very grateful to the Glazer Family for the trust and belief they have shown in what we are doing here,” Licht said. “I am also very excited to continue working alongside Todd well into the future as we continue our mission of finding and developing talented players and chasing additional championships for our fans.”
Since his arrival in 2014, Licht has built a roster that produced a Super Bowl championship, multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections and one of the NFL's most consistent postseason contenders. This resume includes bold and effective moves, which include signing future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady in 2020. He also drafted franchise players like lineman Tristan Wirfs, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and wide receiver Mike Evans. He was also successful in hiring great coaches like Bruce Arians and then elevating current Head Coach Todd Bowles.
Since 2020, Licht’s front office has delivered 57 total wins (regular season and postseason), five playoff appearances, four NFC South titles and a Super Bowl championship. His leadership helped turn a struggling team into a consistent winner.
The pairing with Bowles continues to anchor the organization as it moves into a new phase with rising stars and proven veterans. Tampa Bay is betting on its brain trust to chase more titles in the coming years.
READ MORE: Which Buccaneers player would be the best head coach one day?
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Who’s on the bubble? 4 Bucs players fighting for a roster spot in camp
• Could a Buccaneers franchise legend retire after 2025 NFL season?
• Buccaneers reveal opponent for 2025 'creamsicle' throwback game
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Cade Otton joins NFL’s elite at 'Tight End University'