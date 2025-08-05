3 takeaways from Day 10 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp
We’re up to Day 10 at training camp. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back in pads today, and practice featured some more big plays from Emeka Egbuka, Teddy Bridgewater watching on and some two-point conversion work where the defense got it done.
BucsGameday was live on site for Day 10 as the Bucs got back to it as their joint practice with the Titans draws closer — here are our three biggest takeaways from the day:
Emeka Egbuka is (still) killing it
New Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has been the talk of the town since arriving in Tampa Bay, and he continued to make things happen on Tuesday.
Egbuka faced off against Antoine Winfield Jr. in 1v1s and got him bad on both routes. He also had a nice run on a sweep in the first period of 11v11 work, showcasing his versatility in the run game, too. In a subsequent team period, he caught a pass up the middle and shook off Lavonte David to keep the play alive.
Teddy Bridgewater at Buccaneers practice
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is in town for a physical, and should he pass it, he’s set to be a member of the Buccaneers. It certainly looked like that was the case on Tuesday, as Bridgewater was at practice and observing the team throughout the day.
Bridgewater enters a room without a third-string quarterback, Michael Pratt, who’s dealing with a lower back injury. The room has Baker Mayfield, Connor Bazelak and Kyle Trask in it, so it will be interesting to see if any QBs stay or go with his arrival (likely Wednesday).
Defense holds strong in two-point work
The defense still made its presence known today, however. The Bucs did a two-point drill at the end of practice, and the Bucs defense held off the offense well. Todd Bowles said that it was “2-2” offense and defense, but the first touchdown was a Bucky Irving play that could have faced some scrutiny right at the line.
Cornerback Roman Parodie made a good play to stop proceedings during that period. The Bucs have a lot of talented young cornerbacks and defensive backs, and cutting down the roster might be tough.
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield makes announcement with NASCAR
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Should the Buccaneers trade for Cowboys star Micah Parsons?
• Injured Buccaneers rookie officially lands on IR, ending season
• Buccaneers boast multiple defenders in the top 10 Madden 26 ratings
• Buccaneers HC gives honest observation of Colorado Buffaloes’ Shilo Sanders