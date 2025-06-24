Analyst gives one-word response to describe Buccaneers offseason
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a team to watch all offseason long as they look to improve past the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
The Bucs took a step back in 2025 after reaching the Divisional Round the year prior, and the team had to make a number of changes to the team, including a swapping of their offensive coordinator.
FOX Sports writer Ben Arthur uses the word "adaptability" to describe Tampa's offseason thus far.
Bucs have displayed "adaptability" this offseason
"Baker Mayfield will have his third offensive coordinator in three years with the Bucs this season in Josh Grizzard, who was Tampa’s pass game coordinator in 2024. The challenge will be to maintain the explosive offense the team featured with Liam Coen as OC last season," Arthur wrote.
This isn't anything new for the Bucs, who had to change from Dave Canales to Coen in 2024. Mayfield and the offense showed a lot of resolve during the season, and that led them back to the playoffs in 2025.
The offense also has an addition in first-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, and he should help enhance the pass-catching corps further in the upcoming season.
The Bucs will have some added competition from the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers to challenge for the NFC South crown, but if they can adapt to their new surroundings, the division can easily be theirs again in 2025.
The Bucs are scheduled to report to training camp on July 22 with rookies arriving the day before.
