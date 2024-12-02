Best and Worst Graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Players vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 13

Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has struggled to say the least this season, and while they have struggled, a big portion of that has been due to injuries, having to play next man up with an already depleted roster.
The Bucs were in a must-win situation in Week 13 when they headed to Charlotte to take on NFC South rival the Carolina Panthers. Although the defense didn't play great, they did just enough to help Tampa Bay come away with a hard-fought 26-23 overtime victory.
The Buccaneers' defense only drew one sack on the day and didn't do anything in the turnover column until the team needed it most when defensive end Anthony Nelson stripped running back Chuba Hubbard when the Panthers were driving in overtime. Yaya Diaby came away with the recovery to give the Bucs one last shot at winning the game — and they did.
Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players graded out in their huge 26-23 win over the Carolina Panthers to bring them back to .500 on the season.
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) stripes Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) of the ball as safety Christian Izien (29) helps defend in overtime at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 77.6
2. FS Mike Edwards
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles talks with safety Mike Edwards (32) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 73.9
3. DT Vita Vea
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston (92) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 63.0
Lowest Graded:
1. DT Greg Gaines
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) makes a catch defended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 35.7
3. DE Logan Hall
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 40.0
4. DT Calijah Kancey
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 45.1
5. OLB Chris Braswell
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) looks on fro the sidelines against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter during preseason at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 48.8
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole