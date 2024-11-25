Bucs Gameday

Best and Worst Graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Players vs. New York Giants

The best and worst-graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players in their win over the New York Giants.

Caleb Skinner

Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) runs out of the tunnel before the game Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) runs out of the tunnel before the game Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers require a strong finish to their season if they have any hopes of reaching the playoffs and they got off to a hot start following their bye week, taking down the New York Giants 30-7.

The Bucs' offense did what it was supposed to, and the defense did enough not to allow the Giants' offense to find any consistency. Tampa Bay's defense wasn't dominating by any means, as they only forced a single turnover on the day and came away with just four sacks, but they did make life difficult for Tommy DeVito and company.

The defense didn't allow over 250 total yards to the Giants on the day and limited their playmakers, Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr., in check. The defense made no massive mistakes and made things hard for the Giants on third and fourth down as they went 5/11 and 0/2 respectively on those downs.

Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players graded out in their 3-7 victory over the New York Giants.

Highest Graded:

1. LB Lavonte David

Lavonte Davi
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 91.9

2. OLB Yaya Diaby

Yaya Diab
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 85.3

3. DT Vita Vea

Vita Ve
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 84.4

4. FS Mike Edwards

Mike Edward
Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 82.6

5. DE Anthony Nelson

Anthony Nelso
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 82.0

Lowest Graded:

1. DE C.J. Brewer

C.J. Brewe
Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) gets sacked by C.J. Brewer (95)in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 50.2

2. DT Greg Gaines

Greg Gaine
Sep 25, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) pressures during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 53.3

3. OLB Chris Braswell

Chris Braswel
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 55.9

4. LB K.J. Britt

K.J. Brit
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) during overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 56.3

5. SS Jordan Whitehead

Jordan Whitehea
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 57.4

