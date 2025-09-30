Buccaneers game vs 49ers moved to new kickoff time for bigger audience
On Monday, the NFL announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be moving into the late afternoon window for Week 5.
The Buccaneers matchup against the San Francisco 49ers has officially been flexed to the 4:25 p.m. ET slot on CBS.
Tampa Bay will now take center stage in one of the weekend’s showcase games, while the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints have been shifted into the 1 p.m. slot.
Why the Change Was Made
This move is about putting the best product in front of a national audience. The Patriots (2-2) and Saints (0-4) matchup simply doesn’t bring much excitement, especially with New Orleans struggling out of the gate. Meanwhile, both the Buccaneers and 49ers enter Week 5 with identical 3-1 records, leading their divisions and establishing themselves as legitimate NFC contenders.
The league and CBS wanted a more meaningful matchup in the limited late window, with only two other games kicking off in that timeslot. By flexing Tampa Bay into the 4:25 slot, fans nationwide will get a chance to see one of the NFL’s top early-season showdowns.
It’s not the first time the league has adjusted the schedule to highlight a stronger game, and it won’t be the last. This is a clear sign that Tampa Bay has become must-watch television.
Spotlight on Buccaneers vs 49ers
This is a huge opportunity for Tampa Bay. Despite dealing with injuries to stars like Mike Evans and working Chris Godwin back into the lineup after last season’s ankle injury, the Buccaneers have grinded out a 3-1 start. Baker Mayfield has already delivered three game-winning drives, showing poise in close games, while the defense continues to play with its usual edge.
The 49ers, meanwhile, bring one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, led by quarterback Brock Purdy and star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Their physical defense will test Tampa Bay’s offensive line, which has been shuffled early this season, but the Bucs welcome back Tristan Wirfs at left tackle to stabilize the front.
For Tampa Bay, this flex means more than just a new kickoff time. It’s a chance to prove themselves on a national stage against a team many view as a contender in the NFC. A win in this spotlight would only further cement the Buccaneers as serious contenders.
