Bucs' Todd Bowles reveals concerning injury update on WR Jalen McMillan

The Bucs have quickly gone from one of the deepest WR rooms in the league to one that could be scrambling for healthy bodies to start the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan makes a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daryl Porter Jr.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are absolutely loaded at the WR position. Well, they would be, if they were fully healthy.

After suffering a gruesome ankle injury partway through last season, star receiver Chris Godwin remains without a firm timetable for a return to the field in 2025. And now, the Buccaneers' starting wide receiver corps is down even worse.

According to Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles, second-year wideout Jalen McMillan suffered a 'severe strain' in his neck during the team's second preseason game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers last Saturday, and his recovery will require him to miss time during the regular season as a result.

For the Buccaneers, this news isn't ideal considering they are already without one starting WR in Chris Godwin. After a tremendous rookie year that saw McMillan finish near the top of the league in TDs during the final stretch of the season, there's no doubt that he would be a key ingredient to the Bucs success on offense this year, especially without Chris Godwin in the lineup.

This injury could've been much worse

Jalen McMilla
Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) makes a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. (39) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The injury occurred in the first quarter of the game, when McMillan made a spectacular catch in the middle of the field where he elevated over the defender before being undercut and falling awkwardly on his head. It's quite remarkable that he was able to hold onto the football to complete the catch, considering the violent nature of the fall he sustained.

Although the injury looked very serious when it took place, McMillan was eventually able to get up under his own power and could be seen walking on the sidelines talking with the team's medical staff before exiting the field shortly thereafter.

Of course, a severe neck strain isn't exactly encouraging news, but it's much better than what could have been when you consider just how much force was put onto McMillan's head and neck area during the fall.

Bucs will need to lean on their depth early in the season

Tez Johnson
Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (83) gains yardage after a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Thankfully for the Buccaneers, they have quality depth at the WR position. Drafting Emeka Egbuka in the first round certainly looks like a wise decision in hindsight, not just because of how much the rookie has been impressing during training camp and the preseason, but because the team will now be without two starters to begin the year.

Other players such as Sterling Shepard, Rakim Jarrett, Tez Johnson and Ryan Miller, who are battling for a roster spot in a crowded WR room, could now be given a much serious look — not just to make the team, but to get on the field early in 2025.

