Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield carries NFC South in latest QB rankings
Baker Mayfield may have faced doubts throughout his NFL journey, but there’s no question now — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the league’s best quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season.
That’s the biggest takeaway from a new set of quarterback rankings from NFL.com’s Nick Shook, which placed the NFC South second to last among all divisions, despite Mayfield earning the No. 6 overall quarterback spot.
The latest QB rankings released assessed each NFL division by averaging the rankings of their projected 2025 starters. His formula accounted for experience, 2024 production, and future outlook, factors that boosted Mayfield and highlighted the question marks elsewhere in the NFC South.
"Mayfield’s rise continues as he cements himself among the NFL’s elite quarterbacks. He’s the clear-cut leader of the NFC South and gives the Bucs a major edge heading into 2025," Shook wrote.
The Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young came in at No. 16, while the New Orleans Saints' Tyler Shough and the Atlanta Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. came in at No. 29 and No. 30, respectively.
While the NFC South ranked last among all divisions at quarterback, the Buccaneers stand apart thanks to Mayfield. His chemistry with receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, paired with a retooled run game, gives Tampa a significant advantage in a division full of unknowns.
If Mayfield continues his elite form, and the rest of the division struggles to develop their young signal-callers, the NFC South could be Tampa’s to dominate again in 2025.
