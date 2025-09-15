Buccaneers reveal their biggest challenges on offense against Texans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting ready to face off against a stout Houston Texans defense in Week 2 on Monday Night Football.
Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard explained the kind of challenges the Texans present on the defensive side of the ball.
"It's a big challenge. It's a really good unit. You see it from all three levels of the defense, starting with the D-line and those edge rushers — very good. They just play so hard. They're so well-coached from Coach [Demeco] Ryans. You can see that stick out on tape all the way back to his time with the [San Francisco] 49ers — very similar scheme, starting up front, you see what those guys can do as pass rushers and in the run game," Grizzard said.
"Then from the stack linebacker positions with Azeez [Al-Shaair] really running the show in there as the middle [linebacker], does a great job. As well as having [Jalen] Pitre – he's a safety on paper, but he plays a lot of nickel [cornerback] for them. He's very physical, likes to mix it up in the run game.
"Then once you get to the perimeter of the defense, those guys are really good in [Derek] Stingley, and then last year on the outside with both the safeties, we have a little bit of history with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from last year in [Philadelphia]. So, really all three levels are a stout unit. They play hard, very fundamentally sound."
Texans defense could challenge Bucs
The Texans only allowed 14 points in their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, so they have the potential to cause fits from opposing offenses.
Buccaneers offensive lineman Ben Bredeson knows it will be a tough matchup.
"They have some phenomenal edge rushers over there," Bredeson said. "Let's not overlook their interior guys, because those interior guys are very good as well. They have a good defensive front — it is a great challenge for us. We had some success last week and we are looking to build on it."
The Buccaneers allowed just one sack against quarterback Baker Mayfield in their Week 1 win last week, which was a strong showing. However, the Falcons boast one of the worst front sevens in the league, while the Texans may have one of the best.
Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter will test the Bucs' offensive line, and they could feast with Tristan Wirfs out for a second straight game.
The Bucs need to dominate the line of scrimmage. Otherwise it could be a long night for them against the Texans.
