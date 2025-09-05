Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers get perfectly timed good news before Falcons season opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their star defensive tackle against the Atlanta Falcons.

River Wells

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Vita Vea is a crucial part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' stout defensive line, and thankfully for Bucs fans, it's looking like he's set to play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

Vea was out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a foot injury, and some were growing concerned that he could miss Tampa Bay's Week 1 NFC South showdown against the Falcons. The general feeling, though, was that Vea would be alright and that his foot was just sore, and that was confirmed on Friday when Vea came out to practice late into the media's viewing period.

Vita Vea should be good to go for Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Todd Bowles will speak to media to confirm the level of participation from Vea and other Buccaneers players. Even if Vea ends up being listed as questionable, his return to practice is generally a good indicator that he'll be ready to go on Sunday vs. the Falcons.

Vea's presence will be needed on Sunday. Vea did some good work in the pass-rushing game last year, netting a career-high seven sacks, but he particularly shines in the run game. Vea's size makes him a perfect plug up the middle, and any deterrence to Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson will be welcome for the Bucs. Had Vea not been able to play, it's likely that Greg Gaines or practice squad member C.J. Brewer would have had to take his place, and that wouldn't have been great news for the Bucs.

Now, though, Tampa Bay doesn't have to worry about that. The only player completely set to be out on Sunday is defensive back Christian Izien, who is dealing with an oblique injury. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison is questionable, but he's unlikely to debut in Tampa Bay's first game after missing a good chunk of training camp.

READ MORE: Why the Buccaneers extended Luke Goedeke in 2025

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers award predictions

• Buccaneers offensive potential leads to high placement in NFL power rankings

•﻿ Buccaneers agree to massive $90 million extension with key starter on offense

• Former Buccaneers legend Tom Brady shares thoughts on NFL QB development

Published
River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News