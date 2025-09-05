Buccaneers get perfectly timed good news before Falcons season opener
Vita Vea is a crucial part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' stout defensive line, and thankfully for Bucs fans, it's looking like he's set to play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
Vea was out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a foot injury, and some were growing concerned that he could miss Tampa Bay's Week 1 NFC South showdown against the Falcons. The general feeling, though, was that Vea would be alright and that his foot was just sore, and that was confirmed on Friday when Vea came out to practice late into the media's viewing period.
Vita Vea should be good to go for Buccaneers
Todd Bowles will speak to media to confirm the level of participation from Vea and other Buccaneers players. Even if Vea ends up being listed as questionable, his return to practice is generally a good indicator that he'll be ready to go on Sunday vs. the Falcons.
Vea's presence will be needed on Sunday. Vea did some good work in the pass-rushing game last year, netting a career-high seven sacks, but he particularly shines in the run game. Vea's size makes him a perfect plug up the middle, and any deterrence to Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson will be welcome for the Bucs. Had Vea not been able to play, it's likely that Greg Gaines or practice squad member C.J. Brewer would have had to take his place, and that wouldn't have been great news for the Bucs.
Now, though, Tampa Bay doesn't have to worry about that. The only player completely set to be out on Sunday is defensive back Christian Izien, who is dealing with an oblique injury. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison is questionable, but he's unlikely to debut in Tampa Bay's first game after missing a good chunk of training camp.
READ MORE: Why the Buccaneers extended Luke Goedeke in 2025
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers award predictions
• Buccaneers offensive potential leads to high placement in NFL power rankings
• Buccaneers agree to massive $90 million extension with key starter on offense
• Former Buccaneers legend Tom Brady shares thoughts on NFL QB development