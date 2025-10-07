Buccaneers have one big issue after beating Seahawks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to find ways to win football games. Although the path they've taken to earn those results has been different each week, the Bucs have given themselves the opportunity to win the game in the final moments each time.
And thanks to the stellar play of their quarterback, Baker Mayfield, they've managed to do exactly that in four out of their first five games of 2025.
READ MORE: Buccaneers rookie does something no NFL player in history has ever done
Despite the team's early season success, though, there are still some issues that need to be sorted out. The injuries, of course, have been a huge disadvantage for the Buccaneers. Additionally, all phases of their special teams operations have been a complete disaster in almost every game.
Still, that doesn't sum up the extent of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' issues thus far.
Following the Bucs' thrilling 38-35 victory over the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday, there were plenty of positives to take away. But there was also one glaring issue that reared it's ugly head and almost cost them the game — the lack of pressure on Seattle's quarterback, Sam Darnold.
Darnold had what felt like all day to throw all game long out of a clean pocket, and for Tampa Bay's defense, which was without two of their top outside cornerbacks in Jamel Dean and Benjamin Morrison, that lack of pressure put a ton of pressure on the back end of the Buccaneers' defense. Seattle put 35 points on the board because of it.
Despite the undisputed talent of players like Yaya Diaby and Haason Reddick, the Bucs didn't record a single sack in the game.
It's worth noting that some of the Buccaneers' issues cross over on the venn diagram, as injuries have played a role in the Buccaneers' lack of pass rush. Losing Calijah Kancey so early in the season was a major hit to the Buccaneers' pass rush, as Kancey's presence alongside Vita Vea inside draws a lot of attention and ultimately frees up opportunities for the likes of Diaby and Reddick.
But even without Kancey, players of that caliber should be making more of an impact.
As it stands currently, the Buccaneers rank 23rd in the NFL in sacks this season with 10. For context, Atlanta, Green Bay and Pittsburgh all have more despite playing just four games compared to the Bucs' five. Not only that, but Tampa Bay's leader in that category is 347-pound DT Vita Vea, who has two. The team's 35-year-old ILB, Lavonte David, is second on the team with 1.5.
Bucs edge rushers need to step up
Diaby and Reddick each have just a single sack through the Buccaneers' first five games of 2025, which is tied with numerous defensive backs on the roster, including Tykee Smith, Antoine Winfield Jr., and their 5'10", 198-pound rookie nickel corner, Jacob Parrish.
Both Diaby and Reddick are also tied with Parrish in the TFL department, with each player having 3 on the year so far.
Considering the significance of the injuries the Buccaneers have dealt with so far in 2025, a 4-1 record is quite remarkable. That being said, the team needs to not only generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but get them on the ground, too.
Something has to change
Although generating pressure can come in many forms, there's no question that the Buccaneers need more from their two starting edge rushers. If those guys are unable to start making some serious progress in that area, then Todd Bowles will not have the luxury of rushing the passer with four. That would naturally take resources away from the middle and back levels of his defense, ultimately limiting the effectiveness of his scheme overall.
If the team is unable to produce more sacks, not only will they need to consider bolstering their pass rush through trade, but they will face an uphill battle when it comes to reaching their goal of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at year's end.
READ MORE: Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield makes NFL history doing something no QB ever has
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers secondary extremely thin for Seahawks matchup
• 3 key matchups to determine Buccaneers-Seahawks
• Buccaneers player lands award the team hasn’t seen in 10 years
• Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield pokes fun at time with Panthers