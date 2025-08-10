Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles gives update on injured RB
TAMPA, FL. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of business in their first preseason game of 2025, defeating the Tennessee Titans and first overall pick Cam Ward 29-7. While picking up the win was nice, it was more important that the Bucs come out of the game healthy, which they did not.
Running back Rachaad White exited the game fairly early, seen punching his groin area as he walked off the field in the first half of the ball game.
Head coach Todd Bowles didn't have much on the nature of the injury immediately following the game, but gave an update on White's injury the morning after.
"He does have a groin," said Bowles. "We're going to run some tests today, so I'll be able to tell you probably more tomorrow."
Is Rachaad White's Injury a Concern?
The Buccaneers held most of their starters out for the matchup, and while White isn't the starting running back, he is still a vital piece to what the team likes to do on offense.
After White's injury, Sean Tucker and recently signed Owen Wright stood in his place and had equally solid nights on the way to a total rushing attack that put up 41 carries for 178 yards.
The Bucs have emphasized staying healthy this season, but they have gotten off to a rocky start, to say the least.
The severity of White's injury is yet to be determined, but we should have an update tomorrow after further tests are conducted today. Groin injuries are always tough to evaluate, but unless it is a complete tear, it shouldn't take White too long to get back on the playing field.
Mild strains usually take about one to two weeks before a return to activity. Moderate strains, which are slightly more impactful on the body, often take four to six weeks to fully return to action. If White were to have torn his groin, it could take him up to three months or more due to potential surgery or extended rehab.
