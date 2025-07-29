Bucs Gameday

Top Buccaneers draft pick praises veteran wideout's leadership

The talented young receiver who has already turned a lot of heads in Tampa Bay during training camp showed a lot of love for one specific teammate who has embraced him with open arms.

Collin Haalboom

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a first down catch behind Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jalen McMurray (6) during the first half of the College Football Playoff first round game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a first down catch behind Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jalen McMurray (6) during the first half of the College Football Playoff first round game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Emeka Egbuka has made quite the impression during his first 5 days of Buccaneers training camp. Offensive players, defensive players, coaches, executives — seemingly everyone who's had the opportunity to see the team's first round WR work up close and personal — has come away extremely impressed.

READ MORE: Emerging Buccaneers star feeling 'light years different' from last season

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was just one of the many teammates who went out of his way to shower the former Ohio State Buckeye with praise for his abilitiy and work ethic. Mayfield even went as far as to suggest that Egbuka is a clone of franchise stalwart Chris Godwin.

Still, any time Egbuka gets his chance with the microphone, all he wants to do is talk about others.

On Monday, following the team's fifth day of training camp, and the first with pads on, Egbuka spoke about the relationship he's developed with the player his quarterback compared him to in Godwin.

"He's been an absolute godsend to me. On the sideline, staying in my ear constantly -- whether it's route running, technique or blocking technique, savviness or learning the playbook, whatever the case may be." Egbuka said. "Even if it's just about life I can ask him any question and I'm getting to know him personally as well."

Chris Godwi
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrate a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Emeka finished off his statement with a heartwarming take, not only about his relationship with Godwin, but with the franchise that drafted him.

"We're becoming really close friends and I don't think I could've been drafted to a better team, better situation."

Not only is Egbuka making connections with his quarterback on the field, but it appears as though he's making a strong connection with one of the most respected leaders on the team in Chris Godwin. And based on Egbuka's work ethic, football IQ and positional versatility, it's hard to imagine a better mentor (or friend) for him to lean on than Godwin.

READ MORE: Buccaneers make major Baker Mayfield move ahead of 2025 season

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

•﻿ Buccaneers sign two offensive linemen to shore up depth

• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles praises 'really sharp' rookie after Day 3 of training camp

• Buccaneers GM reveals thoughts on Baker Mayfield contract extension

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers star continues to lean on teammates in Year 2

Published
Collin Haalboom
COLLIN HAALBOOM

Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News