Top Buccaneers draft pick praises veteran wideout's leadership
Emeka Egbuka has made quite the impression during his first 5 days of Buccaneers training camp. Offensive players, defensive players, coaches, executives — seemingly everyone who's had the opportunity to see the team's first round WR work up close and personal — has come away extremely impressed.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield was just one of the many teammates who went out of his way to shower the former Ohio State Buckeye with praise for his abilitiy and work ethic. Mayfield even went as far as to suggest that Egbuka is a clone of franchise stalwart Chris Godwin.
Still, any time Egbuka gets his chance with the microphone, all he wants to do is talk about others.
On Monday, following the team's fifth day of training camp, and the first with pads on, Egbuka spoke about the relationship he's developed with the player his quarterback compared him to in Godwin.
"He's been an absolute godsend to me. On the sideline, staying in my ear constantly -- whether it's route running, technique or blocking technique, savviness or learning the playbook, whatever the case may be." Egbuka said. "Even if it's just about life I can ask him any question and I'm getting to know him personally as well."
Emeka finished off his statement with a heartwarming take, not only about his relationship with Godwin, but with the franchise that drafted him.
"We're becoming really close friends and I don't think I could've been drafted to a better team, better situation."
Not only is Egbuka making connections with his quarterback on the field, but it appears as though he's making a strong connection with one of the most respected leaders on the team in Chris Godwin. And based on Egbuka's work ethic, football IQ and positional versatility, it's hard to imagine a better mentor (or friend) for him to lean on than Godwin.
