Buccaneers legend calls for early matchup to be flexed ahead of 2025 season
Training camp has just begun for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but despite the hype around them starting to flourish amongst NFL pundits, things have gotten off to a bit of a rocky start.
It was revealed that star wideout Chris Godwin had a small setback in his rehab from a devastating ankle injury, All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs will miss the beginning of the season and recent fourth-round draft pick David Walker will miss his entire rookie year after tearing his ACL early in camp.
Although these things are a gut punch for the Buccaneers, they are starting to hear rumblings of a team that can seriously compete for a deep playoff run.
They have looked sharp and should only continue to build off of their start to camp as we progress.
Former Buccaneers legend Gerald McCoy stopped by practice over the weekend and got a first-hand glimpse at what the Bucs have brewing. And in a recent post, he called for the NFL to take a serious look at flexing their Week 4 matchup against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, to a prime-time matchup.
McCoy Wants Prime Time Bucs
McCoy, who spent the majority of his career in Tampa Bay, knows a thing or two about the game after playing 11 seasons in the league and is currently a part of the NFL Network team.
McCoy has seen both the Eagles and Bucs thus far and thinks he has an eye for a special early-season matchup.
The Eagles and Bucs rivalry goes back decades, and has only continued to grow since Ronde Barber shut down the Linc and the Bucs christened the Vet the following season.
While one might think that the Eagles have dominated the matchup with their recent success in the playoffs and Super Bowl championship a season ago, Tampa Bay has proven to be their kryptonite of sorts.
Last season, the Bucs got the best of the Eagles in the regular season before they went on to win the Lombardi Trophy, so there is no reason to expect they couldn't do the same once again in 2025.
McCoy usually has some pretty good takes when it comes to ball, and I believe he once again nailed this one on the head.
If the Bucs are to be taken seriously, they need to go out and beat the best. And what is a better way of doing that than by taking down the defending champions in a prime-time matchup of heavy weight hitters?
