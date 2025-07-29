Buccaneers miss out on top 10 in latest NFL training camp power rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going into the season with some optimism, but there is also some concern regarding the reigning NFC South champion.
While the Bucs have the potential to repeat as the top team in the division for a fifth straight year, there are some obstacles that are plaguing them.
FOX Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano conjured a recent power rankings and the Bucs came in at No. 11.
Bucs just outside top 10 of power rankings
"The loss of left tackle Tristan Wirfs for at least a few games certainly isn’t helping. But they remain ranked high because of their electric offense, their incredibly underrated quarterback (Baker Mayfield) and the addition of first-round receiver Emeka Egbuka to an already impressive array of weapons. If Todd Bowles can get anything at all out of Haason Reddick after his lost year with the Jets, the Bucs could have a formidable defense, too," Vacchiano wrote.
The teams ahead of the Bucs were the Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The Bucs have some issues in regards to the team, but these aren't season-ending concerns. They may hurt the Bucs at the start of the season, but if they can limit the damage and recover quickly, the team will have a shot at being one of the best in the NFC in 2025.
The Bucs will return to the field on Aug. 9 as they take on the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener.
