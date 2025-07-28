Emerging Buccaneers star feeling 'light years different' from last season
Although Bucky Irving may have stolen the spotlight when it comes to evaluating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 rookie class, first-round pick Graham Barton certainly held his own.
Very quietly, Barton handled an extremely challenging transition — one that saw him switch from playing left tackle at Duke to center at the NFL level — and ascended confidently as the season went on. Although he had his ups and downs, like all rookies, there's no question that Barton's level of comfort increased as the season went along.
In the NFL, the center position comes with great responsibility. This includes the identification of pre-snap looks, communicating with the other linemen and alerting his quarterback to a wide variety of pressure packages that could be coming.
Communication is key.
Having to manage all that, while also ensuring a clean snap is provided, all before getting off the ball in good time to square up against one (or several) of the biggest, meanest and most powerful men on the planet is no easy task. Especially for someone who didn't spend four years learning the nuances of the center position at the collegiate level.
Entering his second year in the NFL, there's no question that Barton feels much more comfortable in his role, and the many responsibilities that come with it.
Following the fourth day of training camp in Tampa, Barton took to the podium to field some questions from the media. In doing so, he provided some great insight regarding how he feels now compared to this time last year.
"I thought we had a good day today, I think our communication through week one of training camp this year versus week one of training camp last year is light years different." Barton said. "I think that is just a testament to the guys we have coming back. Baker [Mayfield] is taking another step forward, myself being able to try and take another step forward and having two veteran guards playing right next to me in Cody [Mauch] and Ben [Bredeson]. Communication has been great through one week, do not want to jinx anything, but hope it continues to improve."
Despite the many adjustments Barton had to make transitioning from Duke to the NFL, he proved quickly that he has both the athleticism and intelligence to hold his own against the best in the game. Now, with a full year under his belt, don't be surprised if you see the young center really blossom into his own as a key pillar for an offensive line that should once again be one of the best in the entire league.
