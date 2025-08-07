Buccaneers’ QB speaks out after coaching suspension
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is officially back in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean he’s leaving his passion for mentoring behind.
The Buccaneers added Bridgewater to provide veteran experience and leadership as he competes for the backup quarterback position.
After spending time coaching at Miami Northwestern in South Florida, Bridgewater recently opened up about his decision to return to playing and what the experience meant to him.
READ MORE: How the Buccaneers got good news during training camp
A Coach at Heart, Even in Pads
Bridgewater made it clear that returning to football was part of the plan all along, even as he poured into the lives of the young men he coached.
“It was always the plan for me,” Bridgewater said. “Even my team down in South Florida at Miami Northwestern knew that I would coach them throughout the season and then if I had an opportunity to go back and play ball, I would go and do that. It just so happened that that opportunity came a little sooner this year."
"I get to do it in Florida, so I get to still keep that relationship and the bond and that chemistry that I have with those guys at Miami Northwestern and get to continue to be their coach as well," Bridgewater added.
Bridgewater spoke emotionally about the bond he formed with the players, describing his coaching style as one rooted in protection and love.
“Honestly, I think everyone knows that I'm just a cheerful guy, a cheerful giver as well. I'm a protector. I'm a father first before anything," Bridgewater said. "When I decided to coach, those players became my sons and I wanted to make sure that I just protect them in the best way that I can. I think that's what came about.”
He added that coaching gave him a new purpose and allowed him to give those kids something positive in a tough environment.
“Miami Northwestern is in a tough neighborhood and sometimes things can happen when kids are walking home and different things like that," Bridgewater said. "So, I just tried to protect them, give them a ride home instead of them having to take those dangerous walks.”
Carrying the Lessons into Tampa Bay
Though returning to the NFL meant stepping away from coaching full time, Bridgewater said the experience will always be part of him. He hopes his new role with Tampa Bay can continue to serve as motivation for the kids he mentored.
“It was difficult because I have so many relationships with those young men down there at South Florida, at Miami Northwestern… They see so much hope when they look at me," Bridgewater said. "I've always said it's food for my soul – it's the way that I feed my soul and it allows me to stay young being around those kids.”
“Now that I'm back in the league, it's actually going to be extra motivation for them as well because they'll get to play a game on a Friday night and probably get to drive across the state and come watch the Bucs play and see [their] coach on the sidelines," Bridgewater continued.
Bridgewater wrapped up his thoughts with a reminder that he's no stranger to adversity.
“You know, life throws you different obstacles. You've just got to put your hard hat on and keep pressing on.”
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers fan-favorite returns to training camp after injury
• Buccaneers’ Bucky Irving makes bold statement sending message to NFL
• Buccaneers make series of roster moves ahead of preseason game vs. Titans
• Buccaneers legend Jon Gruden breaks down one of his favorite Bucs plays from 2024