How the Buccaneers got good news during training camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some much-needed reinforcements on Tuesday when offensive lineman Sua Opeta rejoined the team during Bucs training camp less than a week before their first preseason game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
Opeta was an intriguing free agent acquisition made by the Buccaneers' front office last offseason. Originally undrafted out of Weber State, Opeta was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, where he served in a reserve role for the better part of four seasons. Opeta's best season came in 2022, where he started in 7 games at guard for the Eagles.
Opeta was brought over as a free agent in 2024 to compete for the team's starting left guard position with fellow free agent acquisition Ben Bredeson.
Although Opeta showed plenty of ability during training camp, his bid for the starting spot was cut short when he suffered a torn ACL at the end of July, ultimately relinquishing the opportunity to Bredeson, who went on to have a very successful campaign in his first year with the Buccaneers.
Standing at 6'4", 304 pounds, Opeta is an imposing figure — especially for a guard — with the athleticism, experience, and ability to become a valuable depth piece for the Bucs.
Although he isn't expected to compete for a starting position this season, you can never have enough quality offensive linemen. And for a position group that is already without their best player in All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs, another big body like Opeta may be just what the doctor ordered for the Bucs.
