Buccaneers RB named among recent NFL Draft gems
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving took the league by storm in his rookie season.
Irving, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon, wasn't expected to have such a large impact in his first season, but he made his mark for the Bucs offense in a big way.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder named Irving one of the five biggest gems in the past five NFL Draft classes.
Irving considered NFL Draft gem
"In a league where 6'0" and 233-pound Saquon Barkley, 6'3" and 247-pound Derrick Henry, and 5'11" and 215-pound Bijan Robinson were the top three rushers a year ago, Irving doesn't exactly have ideal size for an NFL running back. That's a big reason the Buccaneers were able to get him on Day 3 of last year's draft," Holder wrote.
"However, the PFWA All-Rookie team selection proved a lot of doubters wrong last fall, ranking ninth among running backs with 57 forced missed tackles and topping the charts with 4.03 yards after contact per attempt, according to Pro Football Focus. As a result, he led all rookies and had the 10th-most rushing yards (1,122) in 2024. That's in addition to scoring eight touchdowns on the ground and contributing 392 receiving yards: 1,514 total yards from scrimmage."
The other players on the list included New England Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua.
Irving has only been in the NFL for a year, so it remains to be seen if he will be able to keep up with this kind of production.
If he can, Irving will be considered one of the best running backs in the NFL and someone for opposing defenses to fear for many years to come.
Irving and the rest of his teamis taking some time off before reporting to Bucs training camp on July 22.
