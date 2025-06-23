Buccaneers rookie Shilo Sanders takes shot at brother Shedeur Sanders
Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, both of whom played for their dad at the University of Colorado, have found themselves in the headlines early and often since beginning their NFL careers.
Shedeur was the talk of the NFL Draft after the presumptive first-round QB fell all the way to the fifth round before finally being selected by the Cleveland Browns. His older brother, Shilo, who signed with the Buccaneers as an UDFA, has garnered his fair share of attention as well as he is actively competing for a chance to make the roster as a safety.
READ MORE: Tom Brady beats Kevin Durant, Travis Hunter, more in $1M competition
Although both players have mostly been in the news for positive reasons, with each making an impact at their respective OTA camps with the Bucs and Browns, Shedeur's name began circulating the news cycle for a different reason this month.
In June, Shedeur Sanders has been ticketed by police on two separate occasions for speeding. More recently, Shilo decided to have some fun at his younger brother's expense during one of his live streams on YouTube.
"I know we out here in Tampa, we got to be careful crossing the street, especially if Shedeur is out here,” Shilo said in his latest video.
As much as both Shilo and Shedeur have found their names in the headlines since joining the NFL, at least so far, it's mostly been for positive reasons. The fact that Shilo felt comfortable poking fun at his younger brother for his speeding issues speaks to the light-hearted nature of the Bucs' young safety, and the positive relationship he maintains with his younger brother.
READ MORE: PFF ranks Buccaneers linebacker outside Top 20 in latest rankings
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers third-year linebacker ready to make presence known
• Antoine Winfield Jr. must bounce back for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers star playmakers endorse new OC Josh Grizzard
• Former Buccaneers star Antonio Brown wanted for attempted murder