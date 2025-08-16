Buccaneers' starting WR leaves Steelers game with back injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took an early lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second preseason game. However, they may have suffered another loss due to injury as starting wide receiver Jalen McMillan left the game with a back injury and concussion concerns following a frightening hit on the opening drive.
Jalen McMillan Suffers Injury vs. Steelers
McMillan has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the contest as he gets tests done on his back and is evaluated for a concussion.
The injury came on the Bucs' opening drive when Teddy Bridgewater sailed a high ball for McMillan. McMillan left himself vulnerable for a big hit, and that is what happened as the Steelers' defensive back clipped McMillan, sending him flipping upside down onto his back and neck.
McMillan walked off under his own power, but was seen being carted to the locker room once he made it to the sideline.
McMillan is seen as a vital component of the Buccaneers' passing game alongside Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka, so losing him for any sort of extended time would be a shot to Baker Mayfield and Josh Grizzard.
While it appeared scary from our seats, it seems to be a positive sign that things aren't too serious for McMillan, as he was able to walk under his own power. The Bucs are hopeful that this is the case and that his departure from the game has everything to do with precaution rather than a long-term injury.
The Buccaneers have already dealt with a slew of unfortunate injury news. All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is set to miss the beginning of the season with a knee injury, Chris Godwin is still rehabbing from his terrifying ankle injury, rookie David Walker suffered a season-ending knee injury and most recently, the Bucs lost standout undrafted rookie J.J. Roberts to a season-ending injury.
Needless to say, things aren't going well for the Buccaneers on the injury front, so it will be imperative for them to try and remain as healthy as possible throughout the rest of today's game and the final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.
