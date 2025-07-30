3 takeaways from Day 6 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp
It’s (ridiculously) hot outside, but the Bucs got some reprieve on Tuesday night when they practiced in the indoor facility for Day 6 of training camp.
The Bucs simulated the daily routine of a night game with a night practice, taking it inside for a smaller group of fans. This is set to be the only night practice in camp, but the run-through could come in handy for players once preseason games in the evening kick off
BucsGameday was live on site for Day 6 as the Bucs had practice in the evening — here are our three biggest takeaways from the day:
Benjamin Morrison keeps showing out
Cornerback Benjamin Morrison told reporters a few days ago that it would be wrong for him to join a football team and not think he should be starting — and he’s making his case throughout these first few days of camp.
Morrison was in for Jamel Dean during the first few plays of 11v11 work, and he was beat by Mike Evans on a 30-yard shot — not to be deterred, he immediately picked off Baker Mayfield on the next play, showing the resiliency he’d need to take over at that spot. Between his big pass breakup on Emeka Egbuka during minicamp and a lot of flashes in training camp, he could be in for some serious reps.
Payne Durham struggles
Payne Durham, meanwhile, has gotten more reps in Cade Otton’s absence but hasn’t been able to secure the football. He had two drops on Tuesday night — once losing the ball when he hit the ground against Tykee Smith and another when a Baker Mayfield pass to his outside went through his hands. He had a similar drop a few days ago against Smith when he got the ball knocked out of his hands, so it’s been notable throughout camp.
Otton will be back soon when he’s done resting a tweaked hamstring, so Durham will want to impress a bit more before that happens.
Defense reigns supreme... again
The Buccaneers defense was once again suffocating, generally holding off the offense in 11v11 work with a pick from Benjamin Morrison and then winning most of the reps against the offense during 11v11 red zone work. There were also a few blunders here and there — Baker Mayfield had a big run up the middle of the field and then lost the football with no one around him. Wideout Dennis Houston also fumbled during a screen pass, which ended up losing quite a few yards.
There’s no reason to sound any alarm bells for an offense that was top 5 in the NFL last year, but the defense looks to have taken a step up here in camp.
