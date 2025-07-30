Senior NFL writer raves about Buccaneers after training camp visit
Pete Prisco is a Senior NFL Writer for CBS Sports, and he has over three decades of experience covering the NFL. Based on his extensive background covering the league, it's safe to say that Prisco has pretty much seen it all when it comes to analyzing NFL teams.
On Monday, which was the Buccaneers' first day of training camp with pads on, Prisco was in attendance. To say that the veteran writer came away impressed by what he saw would be a dramatic understatement.
Not only did Prisco conduct the interview where Baker Mayfield broke the news of his adjusted contract, but he took to social media later in the evening to detail some of his personal observations from Bucs' training camp.
His first observation was that the Buccaneers' rookie class is going to be special.
He also focused on the Bucs' first-round draft pick in 2023, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who he is expecting to have a breakout campaign in 2025. Prisco went as far as to call him 'unblockable' when describing the presence Kancey has had so far at Bucs' training camp.
Speaking about new OC Josh Grizzard, while referencing the performance of Mayfield and the health of both Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin, Prisco believes the Buccaneers' offense could be 'special' this season.
Prisco also focused on a couple of young, dynamic members of the Bucs' defense in SirVocea Dennis and Tykee Smith, both of whom he believes could pay major dividends for the team this year (especially in the speed department).
Prisco had a number of other observations, including one where he identified TE Devin Culp as a sleeper this season and another where he expressed his opinion that, despite Bucky Irving's belief in himself, he foresees the team managing his workload to a certain extent.
The most encouraging observation for any Buccaneers fan wasn't about one player in particular, but instead the general vibes coming out of training camp and how Prisco himself believes the Bucs can go much further than just winning the NFC South Division — for a fifth consecutive season.
Opinions are what they are. Everyone has one, and until reality takes shape, it's impossible to determine who was right and who was wrong. In regard to Prisco's optimism regarding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at this point of the offseason, that theory still applies. However, Prisco's 30-plus years of experience covering the NFL, not to mention his objective perspective on the Buccaneers organization, do lend some valuable credibility to his opinion.
