Buccaneers urged to sign former Florida State star
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a lot of changes to the cornerback position over the offseason.
The team selected Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish early in the NFL Draft, but they may not be done adding to the position group.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggested the Bucs should sign Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
Samuel to the Bucs?
"Several teams will be interested if Samuel is deemed healthy before training camp. He's had tackling issues and isn't the most physical corner. He has tremendous ball skills, though, is only 25 and showed a ton of growth before last year's injury," Knox wrote.
"Samuel started 16 games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 87.4S in coverage that season. He logged an impressive 26 pass breakups over his first three seasons.
"Signing Samuel would make the most sense for teams willing to take a risk at cornerback. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be just such a team. Tampa was good enough to win the NFC South (again) in 2024 but ranked 29th in passing yards allowed."
Samuel, 25, remains unsigned after becoming a free agent for the first time in his career.
He played in just four games last season due to a shoulder injury, and that's a big reason why he hasn't been signed yet.
A contract with the Bucs would bring Samuel back to his home in the Sunshine State, and he would have an opportunity to compete for a starting job.
