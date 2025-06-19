Tom Brady tops list of Bucs named to NFL’s All-Century team
With the first quarter of the 21st century complete, it's a good time to look at some of the best players and coaches over that span, and several Tampa Bay Buccaneers legends are outstanding candidates in this regard.
A lot of all time greats in Buccaneer history are being recognized on ESPN’s newly released NFL All Quarter Century Team.
The list is headlined by four former Bucs players — Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, and Ronde Barber — whose contributions have defined eras on both sides of the ball. For Tampa Bay, this list shows the championship-caliber talent that has passed through the locker room over the past 25 years.
There’s no debate about the face of modern NFL dominance. Tom Brady, who joined the Bucs in 2020 and immediately led the team to a Super Bowl title, headlines the list. ESPN senior writer Aaron Schatz called Brady the “ultimate example” of long-term greatness, citing his seven Super Bowl rings and record-breaking career.
“Nobody has ever played so well for so long… Brady won two Super Bowls in his 40s,” Schatz said. “His 2007 season is the best in NFL history using both FTN’s DYAR metric and ESPN’s Total QBR.”
Rob Gronkowski also earned a spot. Known as one of the greatest tight ends ever, Gronk joined Brady in Tampa for the 2020 season and quickly became a key part of the Bucs’ offense. He was a red zone terror and a run-game enforcer.
“Gronk’s 2011 season is the all-time greatest for a tight end… He could basically be used as another offensive tackle during run plays,” Schatz said.
While Brady and Gronk brought the headlines, Lavonte David has long been the heartbeat of the Tampa Bay defense. A Buc since 2012, David’s leadership, consistency, and splash plays have finally earned national respect on the All Quarter Century Team.
“No linebacker over the past 25 years has dominated with splash plays quite like David,” Schatz said. His 415 defeats rank third since 1991, and his 31.9 defeats per season rank first.”
He remains a core figure for the Buccaneers' defense heading into his 13th season in Tampa Bay.
While David has quietly built one of the best résumés at linebacker, Ronde Barber was the playmaker who helped define the “Tampa 2” defense. From sacks and interceptions to unmatched physicality in the run game, Barber did it all.
“Barber leads all defensive backs with 292 defeats since 2000… He also made the most tackles on running plays (477),” Schatz said.
The list also mentioned other names who spent time in Tampa, including linebacker Derrick Brooks — a Hall of Famer and franchise icon — along with brief Bucs contributors Antonio Brown, Julio Jones and Darrelle Revis.
The Buccaneers are well represented across multiple eras of greatness, and the presence of these four players on this team is a testament to the franchise’s impact on modern NFL history.
