Bucs superfan makes bold Shilo Sanders prediction
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ fanbase is never short on passion, and nobody brings the energy quite like Buccaneers superfan “Buccafied.”
Known for his unforgettable pirate ship hat and booming voice, Buccafied recently turned heads with a prediction about one of the team’s most intriguing new additions: rookie defensive back Shilo Sanders.
Captured in a spirited video that’s quickly making the rounds online, Buccafied couldn’t contain his excitement for Sanders’ arrival in Tampa Bay.
“You gonna be the steal, the steal,” he exclaimed, pointing straight at Sanders. “This is the steal, baby. This is the steal. We stole, Shilo. I’m telling you, we stole you… Ain’t nobody stopping us. Back to back to back to back to back, and we’re going to the Super Bowl. Ain’t nobody stopping us. Shut down. Lockdown, baby.”
That’s a lot of “backs” — and a lot of belief.
While the over-the-top Super Bowl talk might raise some eyebrows, the enthusiasm around Sanders has been steadily building since Tampa Bay added him to their secondary this offseason. A physical, instinctive player with swagger in his DNA, Sanders has impressed early in team workouts. The Bucs are hopeful he can carve out a role in defensive coordinator Larry Foote’s rotation and provide depth to a secondary that’s seen plenty of movement over the last few seasons.
Him being the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders adds intrigue, but what’s resonated most with fans like Buccafied is Shilo’s toughness and competitiveness.
Whether or not Shilo Sanders proves to be the “steal” of the draft remains to be seen. But if he delivers anything close to the hype Buccafied is throwing his way, the Bucs might have found themselves a true gem.
