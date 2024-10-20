BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Bucs vs. Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return home following a long last two weeks to play the Baltimore Ravens in Raymond James Stadium in a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football.
Both teams are coming into this one on high notes and looking to prove that they are legitimate contenders. There will be an abundance of star power in this one with the likes of Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Baker Mayfield taking the field.
Check out how our staff here at BucsGameday sees the matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens playing out.
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a roll and off to a nice 4-2 start to their season but are now in the midst of the hardest stretch of their schedule with the Baltimore Ravens coming to town.
While the Bucs have things sailing well in Tampa Bay, the Ravens have also been on a roll of their own while also owning a 4-2 record. It will be imperative for the Bucs' offense to continue to start hot and for the defense to stop their running game between Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.
This matchup is a tough one to pick, but with the game being in Tampa in a primetime matchup I believe the Bucs will do just enough to pull off a close victory.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-3
Buccaneers 24, Ravens 21
River Wells (@riverhwells)
The Bucs are a good football team, but they’re still ravaged by injuries and face a red-hot Ravens team. Baltimore is fast and I don’t think this Bucs defense will be able to keep up, particularly without CB Jamel Dean. The Ravens have a poor passing defense, so the Bucs might be in for another shootout, but I have Baltimore taking this in a close one.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-4
Ravens 27, Buccaneers 23
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
The Buccaneers face a difficult test on Monday Night Football when the Baltimore Ravens come to town. After an offensive explosion against the Saints, including a rushing attack that put up 277 yards, the Bucs now find themselves going up against the best run-stopping defenses in the league. In addition, Baltimore imposes their well with the best rushing attack in the league on offense. Getting the ground game going utilizing outside runs and a shifty smaller back like Bucky Irving will be key. While on the defensive side, fingers are crossed that Vita Vea will be able to play as his presence will be necessary to slow down Derek, Henry, and Lamar Jackson in a potent rushing attack.
As well as Jackson has performed as a runner, he also has 1500 yards passing,10 touchdowns and two interceptions and has been effective in moving the ball downfield to his favorite target Zay Jones. Down Jamel Dean already, undrafted rookie Tyrek Funderburk will need to step up and have a strong game to limit the duo's connection. Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will need to be on point against one of the league's worst pass defenses, allowing nearly 300 yards per game while allowing big plays routinely to other teams and their receivers.
In the middle of the gauntlet stretch of their schedule, the Bucs will need to have a near-flawless game to take down a powerful Ravens team. Well, I think this will be a close contest and fairly high-scoring. I do think the Buccaneers will lose their third game of the season in a tough battle on Monday night.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-3
Ravens 31, Buccaneers 28
Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)
The Buccaneers' offense is rolling and their defense is showing signs of life. That said, the Baltimore Ravens look like a juggernaut after winning 4 consecutive games.
The fact that Mike Evans plans to play in this game is big for the Buccaneers, but the loss of Jamel Dean is also significant. I think the Bucs hang tough but are unable to overcome the Ravens when it is all said and done.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-3
Ravens 27, Buccaneers 24
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
The Baltimore Ravens got caught short a couple of times to start the season but they've hit their groove and figured out the best way to incorporate running back Derrick Henry into Todd Monken's offense. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the other hand, are still very much a team still trying to figure out the best way to operate as a whole unit and this might be the worst time to face this opponent in primetime. Unfortunately, the Bucs lose this one and we're all left hoping the Atlanta Falcons lay an egg against the Seattle Seahawks.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-2
Ravens 30, Buccaneers 24
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
Following a wacky win against the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers return home to host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson and Baltimore’s offense have been prolific this season, scoring 20+ points in all six games and 30+ points in the last three outings.
This will be a good test between two Super Bowl contenders, especially with the consistent level that Baker Mayfield has played at. I think the Ravens will ultimately be too much for Tampa Bay’s defense but this one should come down to the wire.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-3
Ravens 30, Buccaneers 27
CONSENSUS: Baltimore Ravens (5-1)
**All Records Exclude Saints Game due to Hurricane Milton**
