BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ripped off three straight wins following their bye week, and with the Atlanta Falcons losing four straight, the Bucs now are atop the NFC South standings with just four weeks left in the regular season. While the two duke it out for the one team out of the division to likely make the playoffs, the Buccaneers will head West to face off against the AFC's Los Angeles Chargers looking to maintain their one-game lead.
Both the Bucs and the Chargers need this game, but there are injury concerns on both ends as the Buccaneers are without their three top safeties, a couple of linebackers and a host of other players also questionable in the matchup. Meanwhile, Chargers players Joey Bosa and quarterback Justin Herbert have also not been 100% this week leading up to the contest from SoFi Stadium.
The Bucs' offense has been the one area they have been successful this season and will perhaps get their toughest test of the season when they go against one of the best defenses in the league, specifically when it comes to scoring, red zone, and coverage. On the defensive side of the ball, the Bucs will have to unite in order to stop the efficiency of the Chargers' offense which is spearheaded by a strong run game. However, the Chargers' offensive line is susceptible to allowing defenses to get into the backfield.
Here is how our staff here at BucsGameday sees this one playing out between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Bucs have had a strong start out of their bye week, going 3-0, but it hasn't been pretty by any means. Those wins have come against inferior competition and now they will face the best team left on their schedule as they head on the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers boast one of the league's best defenses, especially in the red zone and scoring defense. The Bucs offense has been their strong suit in 2024 but we have seen cracks in their armor here lately as Baker Mayfield has found a case of the yips.
LA's offense doesn't do anything special but they run a clean game. The Bucs' defense has struggled but they will have an opportunity to get in the backfield in this one as the Chargers' offensive line hasn't lived up to the expectations placed upon them.
While I do believe the Bucs will hang tight in this one, the Chargers have just a bit more going for them, and if Tampa Bay were to drop a game down this home stretch it would be this contest.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-5
Chargers 24, Buccaneers 21
River Wells (@riverhwells)
The Buccaneers can certainly win this game — the possibility isn't out of reach. It's going to be tough, though, with how tight a ship Jim Harbaugh runs in Los Angeles with the Chargers, and if you combine that with Tampa Bay's recent meltdowns at certain points of the game, it'll be a hard sell. On the road in California, I'll take the Chargers in a close one. Expect Tampa Bay to put up some points against a staunch Chargers defense, but defensive injuries and a lack of discipline will do them in.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-5
Chargers 28, Buccaneers 24
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
Unfortunately, the injury bug continues to strike this Bucs team and particularly the defense with All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield the latest casualty. The team will also be without top backup Mike Edwards and possibly Christian Izien as well, and they are already without Jordan Whitehead. Linebacker K.J. Britt will also miss his second straight game and his backup J.J. Russell is also questionable. Meanwhile, star rookie running back Bucky Irving appears to be a game-time decision as he deals with back, toe, and hip injuries. To say the Bucs are banged up would be an understatement.
The Bucs aren't the only ones dealing with injuries. Chargers QB Justin Herbert has been limited with ankle and thigh injuries while Joey Bosa has been limited by a hip injury. Even still, the Chargers present a lot of potential challenges for the Bucs. They have a stingy defense that flies to the ball and an offense that can effectively control the clock and put up points. The Bucs will need a clean game from Baker Mayfield and can't shoot themselves in the foot with bad penalties and mental mistakes. If they can do that and continue to put points on the board as they have been, there is a real chance they could come home with a two-game lead in the division and put themselves firmly in playoff position.
Unfortunately, I think this is where the injuries catch up to the Bucs and they come close but can't get it done on the road.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-5
Chargers 23, Buccaneers 20
Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)
The Bucs are facing the best team they’ll play the rest of the year. Unfortunately, their depleted secondary took a huge hit when Antoine Winfield Jr. went down with an injury last week vs. the Raiders. To say this version of Todd Bowles’ defense will ‘have their hands full’ playing against an All-Pro caliber quarterback like Justin Herbert would be putting it too lightly.
If the best version of Baker Mayfield (who we haven’t seen for several weeks) shows up in this game, the offense can absolutely carry the Bucs to a victory. But until I see that version of Baker return, I can’t pick the Bucs to take down a disciplined, well-coached team like the Chargers on the road.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 9-3
Chargers 27, Buccaneers 24
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
This game feels like a coin toss as to who is going to come away with a narrow victory. Both teams have playoff implications. Neither team should struggle scoring points, but Tampa Bay will need to limit turnovers and establish the ground game to secure a close win.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 9-2 (Excludes Ravens game)
Buccaneers 30, Chargers 27
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
The Buccaneers got a big win last week and took advantage of the Falcons’ continuing collapse. This week the matchup is tougher, but I think the team can rise to the occasion and Baker Mayfield follows up one of his worst outings in some ways with one of his best.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 10-2
Buccaneers 27, Chargers 24
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are firmly in the hunt for another playoff appearance with four games remaining in the regular season. The Buccaneers handled Las Vegas last week and now face off with another AFC West opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers.
Both teams need this victory so expect a closely-contested one out west. Tampa Bay has climbed out of a midseason rut and I think they'll do just enough to pull out a big-time road win.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 9-3
Buccaneers 21, Chargers 20
CONSENSUS: Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)
**All Records Exclude Saints Game due to Hurricane Milton**
