BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to turn the tides after dropping four straight and five of their last six before the bye week. The team huddled together and discussed what needs to be done in order for them to reach their goal of making the playoffs.
With a sole purpose as a unit, the Buccaneers' mission begins this weekend as they head to New York to take on the floundering Giants from MetLife Stadium. The Giants have moved on from their former starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, and will turn to part-time 2023 starter Tommy DeVito to help lead their offense against the Bucs.
Outside of the DeVito, the Giants will rely heavily on the shoulders of running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and wide receiver Malik Nabers while the Bucs' offense will look to slow down the second-best sack team in the NFL.
Tampa Bay will be getting some help back this week with wide receiver Mike Evans and cornerback Jamel Dean set to return, while the likes of Tristan Wirfs and Zyon McCollum will have to wait until closer to kickoff for their availability.
Here is how our staff here at BucsGameday sees this one playing out between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants.
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now off their bye and have reset their mindsets for a final run to try and make the playoffs. That run begins this Sunday when they head to the Meadowlands to take on the struggling New York Giants.
The Giants are in flux right now after having benched and released former starting quarterback Daniel Jones and will hope that Tommy DeVito, Tyrone Tracy and Malik Nabers will be able to do enough against the Bucs' defense. On the opposite side of the ball, the Giants possess one of the best units in getting after the quarterback.
The Buccaneers will need to attack the Giants' defense early and get Baker some quick throws to offset the pass rush and if they are able to do that and continue to feature a strong running game, they should be able to put up points at will. The defense will need to come together and fix whatever issues have plagued them early in the year, but they should be able to do just enough to come away with an easy victory.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-5
Buccaneers 31, Giants 14
River Wells (@riverhwells)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to win this game. And the next game, and the next game after that, all until the end of the season — but let's not get ahead of ourselves. Tampa Bay's defense has been flailing, but the return of Jamel Dean and the first start for quarterback Tommy DeVito this year shouldn't cause them too much of a problem. The offense can start feeling like itself again with Mike Evans back in action, so that will be a plus, too. The Bucs should win this game handily, and I think they do, starting a necessary run to the end of the season.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-5
Buccaneers 27, Giants 17
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
Coming out of the bye, the Bucs are starting to get healthy for a stretch run. Next up on the docket is a road game against the New York Giants. The Giants are in turmoil right now after benching, then releasing, their starting quarterback Daniel Jones and leap-frogging their backup in favor of Tommy DeVito. It has caused a rift in the team with several prominent players speaking out against the decision. How this affects the concentration and effort of the team will be seen on Sunday.
Though their offense has been putrid, there have been some saving graces in rookies WR Malik Nabers and RB Tyrone Tracy. Both have been playmakers for the offense during a struggling season. Their defense boasts a formidable front seven that has contributed to the second-most sacks in the league and strong units on third down and in the red zone.
However, the Bucs are the better team and should make quick work of the Giants on their way to reviving their season. If they can run the ball well against a struggling defense, get Evans involved in the passing game and fix their tackling and communication woes on defense, the Bucs should walk out of MetLife with a big win.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-5
Buccaneers 27, Giants 17
Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)
Coming off their bye week, the Bucs are hoping to have several key players back in the lineup. None more important than WR Mike Evans, who will immediately provide Baker Mayfield with the number of big play targets he’s been missing. That said, the offense hasn’t been the problem.
The Bucs defense needs to show signs of life, and I can’t think of anyone better to revive them than Tommy DeVito and the Giants offense. I expect the Buccaneers to roll in this game, and for the first time in a while, outplay their opponents on both sides of the ball.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 6-3
Buccaneers 31, Giants 14
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
Heading into the Big Apple, the Buccaneers are shaping up well to snap a four-game losing streak. The Giants are 0-5 on their home field and have been abysmal this season. With Mike Evans returning for Tampa Bay, keep an eye on Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers to get back on track.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 6-2 (Excludes Ravens game)
Buccaneers 24, Giants 18
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
There are some questions about health and how well the bye week will serve Tampa Bay in that department. Meanwhile, the Giants are clearly in '1-2-3-Cancun!' mode so it won't take much for even a banged-up Buccaneers team to topple the second-most dysfunctional NFL franchise in New Jersey.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-2
Buccaneers 24, Giants 17
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a well-timed bye week as they look to snap a four-game losing streak against the New York Giants. Considering the ongoing drama with the Giants after cutting veteran quarterback Daniel Jones, this feels like a good opportunity for the Buccaneers to get back on track.
Baker Mayfield and the offense should only continue to thrive with Mike Evans back in the lineup. So the defense should be able to generate some momentum against New York’s offense.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 6-3
Buccaneers 28, Giants 10
CONSENSUS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-0)
**All Records Exclude Saints Game due to Hurricane Milton**
