Bucs Gameday

Must-Start Buccaneers for Week 12 Fantasy Football Matchups

Here are two players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers you should start and two you might want to sit for your Week 12 fantasy football lineup when Tampa Bay plays the New York Giants.

River Wells

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs on the field agains the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs on the field agains the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready and rested after a Week 11 bye week, and now they play the New York Giants in a game that they can't afford to drop — like just about every game remaining on their schedule.

We here at BucsGameday love fantasy football, too (who doesn't), so every week, we're gonna compile two players on Tampa Bay's roster that you should start.... and two you might want to stay away from. Here are our picks for this week:

Start 'Em

WR Mike Evans

Mike Evans is back, and you should take advantage. I have a feeling the Buccaneers will look to get him involved in the game early and often off of his hamstring injury, and quarterback Baker Mayfield will get to stretch the field vertically a little more now that Evans is here (more on that below). If you have Evans in your lineup, don't hesitate to put him in.

QB Baker Mayfield

If Mike Evans cooks, so does Baker Mayfield. Mayfield threw just one touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers, but that's only the second time he's done that since Sept. 22. With Evans back in the lineup and Mayfield coming off a fresh bye week, look for him to take advantage against a weaker Giants secondary that is 17th in the NFL in points per game (331.3).

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers C Graham Barton Believes in His Team Following Bye Week

Sit 'Em

Buccaneers D/ST

As of right now, Tampa Bay's defense is 30th in yards per game (389.3) and 27th in points per game (26.6). Until that improves — perhaps with the addition of Jamel Dean — it would be best to leave this defense on the waiver wire.

TE Cade Otton

This is one to watch, too. Otton has had the best stretch of his career since Mike Evans and Chris Godwin went out against the Baltimore Ravens, but now, Mike Evans is back. If Otton is your best bet at tight end, go for it, but if he isn't, perhaps look to other options.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

 Buccaneers All-Pro Tackle May Return From Injury Much Sooner Than Expected

• 2 Buccaneers Defensive Backs Land on Raiders, Lions Practice Squads

• Giants Locker Room Reportedly in Turmoil as Daniel Jones Benched Before Buccaneers Matchup

• Tackling And Finishing Issues Plaguing Buccaneers Defense in 2024

Published
River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News