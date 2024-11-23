Must-Start Buccaneers for Week 12 Fantasy Football Matchups
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready and rested after a Week 11 bye week, and now they play the New York Giants in a game that they can't afford to drop — like just about every game remaining on their schedule.
We here at BucsGameday love fantasy football, too (who doesn't), so every week, we're gonna compile two players on Tampa Bay's roster that you should start.... and two you might want to stay away from. Here are our picks for this week:
Start 'Em
WR Mike Evans
Mike Evans is back, and you should take advantage. I have a feeling the Buccaneers will look to get him involved in the game early and often off of his hamstring injury, and quarterback Baker Mayfield will get to stretch the field vertically a little more now that Evans is here (more on that below). If you have Evans in your lineup, don't hesitate to put him in.
QB Baker Mayfield
If Mike Evans cooks, so does Baker Mayfield. Mayfield threw just one touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers, but that's only the second time he's done that since Sept. 22. With Evans back in the lineup and Mayfield coming off a fresh bye week, look for him to take advantage against a weaker Giants secondary that is 17th in the NFL in points per game (331.3).
Sit 'Em
Buccaneers D/ST
As of right now, Tampa Bay's defense is 30th in yards per game (389.3) and 27th in points per game (26.6). Until that improves — perhaps with the addition of Jamel Dean — it would be best to leave this defense on the waiver wire.
TE Cade Otton
This is one to watch, too. Otton has had the best stretch of his career since Mike Evans and Chris Godwin went out against the Baltimore Ravens, but now, Mike Evans is back. If Otton is your best bet at tight end, go for it, but if he isn't, perhaps look to other options.
