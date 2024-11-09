Buccaneers Best Bets vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 10
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one more game before their Week 11 bye week, and it's a tough one. They'll face off against the 4-4 San Francisco 49ers, and although the 49ers haven't been as dominant this year, they remain a dangerous opponent in a game that the Bucs will really want to win to hang on in the wild card race.
Tampa Bay is a 6.5-point underdog in this contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the 49ers on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of FanDuel — check them out below:
Cade Otton Anytime Touchdown (+180)
Come on, now. Cade Otton has scored three touchdowns in two games and has amassed well over 200 yards receiving in his last three games, looking to be a huge part of the offense without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. There's no reason not to bet on it again with plus odds, and it may be a good idea to cash in on this before Evans returns to the offense after Tampa Bay's bye week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline (+245)
Yes, yes, I've been burned on this before. But this is a game Tampa Bay could really use to stay in the playoff race and get to 5-5 before the bye week, and they'll have the 49ers at home. San Francisco has struggled a bit this season, so there is opportunity to get the win and go into the bye week confident, and if that happens, you can capitalize on it.
Baker Mayfield 3+ Passing TDs (+360)
Here's a fun one. Baker Mayfield threw only two passing touchdowns against the Chiefs in Week 9, but he's thrown 3 or more in every game beside that dating back to Sept. 29 vs. the Eagles. It's more common than not, and this 49ers passing defense is worse than Kansas City's. A little bit risky, but let him bake and take the chance on this bet.
